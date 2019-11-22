CUPE 7000, SkyTrain return to the bargaining table

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 7000 and the BC Rapid Transit Company (SkyTrain) have agreed to return to the bargaining table for more negotiations in advance of scheduled mediation.

The two parties will sit down this weekend in a bid to reach an agreement. The discussions will continue through the weekend. A media blackout will be in effect until further notice.

"The Company has informed us that they're willing to take another look at substantial issues in advance of mediation, so we have agreed to meet with them," said CUPE 7000 President Tony Rebelo. "In fairness, we have agreed to make no further statement until those discussions have occurred."

Eight days have already been booked for mediation: November 28 and 29, and December 2, 11, 12, 17, 18, and 19. Yesterday, CUPE 7000 members cast a 96.8-per-cent strike vote in the event a deal cannot be reached.

CUPE 7000 represents approximately 900 SkyTrain workers who provide service as SkyTrain attendants and control operators as well as administration, maintenance, and technical staff.

The last contract expired on August 31, 2019.

