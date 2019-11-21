CUPE 7000 members deliver 96.8-per-cent strike vote

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 7000 members working for SkyTrain have voted overwhelmingly in favour of job action if a fair and equitable agreement cannot be reached with the BC Rapid Transit Company (BCRTC).

In likely the highest turnout ever for a strike vote by Local 7000 (87.3 per cent), members voted 96.8 per cent in favour of job action.

"This vote demonstrates that our members are deeply concerned that the Company has not addressed our key issues at the table," said CUPE 7000 President Tony Rebelo.

"It also reflects the frustration that many SkyTrain workers feel about how long the process has taken, after more than 40 sessions at the table."

Rebelo noted that, while eight days have been scheduled for mediation, CUPE 7000 is prepared to sit down with the Company at any time if there is serious intent to address wages, staffing levels, forced overtime and the sick plan, among other key issues.

"For the second time, we are offering the employer more dates to bargain prior to mediation," he said.

CUPE 7000 represents approximately 900 SkyTrain workers who provide service as SkyTrain attendants and control operators as well as administration, maintenance, and technical staff.

The last contract expired on August 31, 2019.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Tony Rebelo, CUPE 7000 President: 604.671.9155; Ryan Boyce, CUPE National Servicing Representative: 604.292.0270; Dan Gawthrop, CUPE Communications Representative: 604.999.6132

