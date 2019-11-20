CUPE 556 welcomes Union Bay Improvement District workers

UNION BAY, BC, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Workers at Union Bay Improvement District have voted to become members of CUPE 556 in a Labour Board certification on November 14. The four workers include inside administration and outside public works who maintain the water treatment plant and streetlights.

"These workers provide the same services as the members we represent in surrounding communities," said CUPE 556 President Karen Garrett. "We are so pleased to welcome them into our growing union."

Garrett said that the local is looking forward to working with the group to bargain their first contract with Union Bay, noting that the area is expecting to see significant growth in the near future.

CUPE 556, Comox Valley Municipal Workers, represents municipal workers in the Comox Valley – the City of Courtenay, Town of Comox, Village of Cumberland, the Comox Valley Regional District, Hornby Island, and Union Bay Improvement District, which is just outside of Courtenay on Vancouver Island.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Karen Garrett, CUPE 556 President: (250) 686-5345; Janet Szliske, CUPE Communications Representative: (604) 454-7293

