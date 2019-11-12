CUPE 441 calls on District to get back to the table

SAANICH, BC, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 441 is calling on the District to return to the bargaining table.

"I am disappointed that we did not hear back from the District after our offer to get back to the table on Thursday," said CUPE 441 President Dean Coates. "Our bargaining team was available, ready, and able to bargain all weekend, but the District did not respond."

The CUPE 441 bargaining committee has developed a document highlighting their concerns with the employer's offer that is available online at 441.cupe.ca.

"Our members want to get back to classes to support our students," said Coates. "The whole community understands the importance of wage parity and we need the employer to find a way to make this work. We need to end this strike and get students back in class."

CUPE 441 members have been on strike since October 28. The outstanding issue remains as wage parity. Picket lines will remain up at all schools.

CUPE 441 members provide a wide variety of services that support students. Members include Education Assistants, Technical Support staff, Library Techs, Youth and Family Counsellors, Clerical, Custodial, Grounds, Maintenance, Transportation, Trades and District support staff. The local represents almost 500 K-12 support staff workers in SD63 (Saanich).

For further information: Dean Coates, CUPE 441 President: 778-700-0441; Janet Szliske, CUPE Communications Representative: 604-454-7293

