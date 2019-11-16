CUPE 441 and School District 63 reach tentative agreement

SAANICH, BC, Nov. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE Local 441 and School District 63 have reached a tentative agreement. Members will be holding a ratification meeting on Sunday to vote on the agreement signed by both parties Saturday morning. In a show of good faith, picket lines will come down and schools will be open on Monday.

"This strike has been difficult and we are pleased to have an agreement that the bargaining committee is recommending to our membership for acceptance," said CUPE 441 President Dean Coates. "I'd like to thank our members, parents, teachers and the community for their support throughout, and the District for their commitment to Saanich schools and students."

CUPE 441 will not be commenting on any details of the tentative agreement until after the ratification vote is completed.

CUPE 441 members provide a wide variety of services that support students. Members include Education Assistants, Technical Support staff, Library Techs, Youth and Family Counsellors, Clerical, Custodial, Grounds, Maintenance, Transportation, Trades and District support staff. The local represents almost 500 K-12 support staff workers in SD63 (Saanich).

CUPE 441 took job action on October 28 and have been on strike for three weeks.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Dean Coates, CUPE 441 President: 778-700-0441; Janet Szliske, CUPE Communications Representative: 604-454-7293

Related Links

https://cupe.ca/

