CUPE 441 and School District 63 heading back to table today

SAANICH, BC, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE Local 441 will be bargaining with the School District this afternoon following an informal meeting this morning between a District representative and CUPE 441 President Dean Coates.

"Both parties recognize how difficult this strike has been for families and students in Saanich, as well as for our members and teachers," said Coates.

A location is being determined and the parties will meet this afternoon.

"Local 441 is committed to working hard to reach a deal that meets the needs of our students and members so that we can be back in classes this Monday," said Coates.

CUPE 441 will not be making any media comment during bargaining.

CUPE 441 members provide a wide variety of services that support students. Members include Education Assistants, Technical Support staff, Library Techs, Youth and Family Counsellors, Clerical, Custodial, Grounds, Maintenance, Transportation, Trades and District support staff. The local represents almost 500 K-12 support staff workers in SD63 (Saanich).

CUPE 441 took job action on October 28 over the issue of wage disparity and have been walking the picket lines for five days.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Dean Coates, CUPE 441 President: 778-700-0441; Janet Szliske, CUPE Communications Representative: 604-454-7293

