CUPE 411 talks go to mediation November 5 and 6

CHILLIWACK, BC, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 411, representing more than 850 K-12 support workers, have mediation dates set for November 5 and 6. The BC Labour Relations Board has appointed mediator Grant McArthur to mediate contract talks between School District #33 (Chilliwack) and CUPE Local 411.

The current agreement expired on June 30, 2019. The parties have held 18 bargaining sessions since April.

CUPE 411 First Vice President Tracey O'Hara said that although the local was able to find some common ground with the School District, mediation was requested in order to meet the November 30 deadline date for the Provincial Framework Agreement.

"Our bargaining committee saw that it was time to move negotiations forward," said O'Hara. "We hope the mediation helps us reach a timely conclusion to bargaining."

CUPE Local 411 members provide a wide variety of services that support students, in five divisions that include Transportation, Clerical, Custodial, Maintenance, and a wide variety of positions that fall into the Assistance division.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Tracey O'Hara, CUPE 411 First Vice President: 604-819-2881; Janet Szliske, CUPE Communications Representative: 604-454-7293

