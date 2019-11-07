CUPE 411 K-12 support workers in SD33 reach tentative agreement through mediation

CHILLIWACK, BC, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 411, K-12 support workers, reached a tentative agreement with School District 33 on November 6. The parties had 18 bargaining sessions as well as two sessions with Mediator Grant McArthur since bargaining began in April.

"We are pleased that mediation helped us reach an agreement, so we are able to meet the Provincial Framework Agreement deadline," said First Vice President Tracey O'Hara.

O'Hara noted that bargaining was challenging and frustrating at times and the committee worked hard on behalf of CUPE 411 members to get the best deal possible for their members.

"Restrictions and limitations in this bargaining process created a significant barrier in our bargaining team's ability to make any substantial gains for our members. We would not have gotten there without mediation," said O'Hara.

The Provincial Framework Agreement (PFA) approved by the K-12 Presidents Council in September forms part of the tentative agreement. The current K-12 agreement expired on June 30, 2019. When ratified by CUPE locals and school districts, the provincial agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022. This agreement brings the number of CUPE locals who have reached agreements to 55, with two locals remaining.

Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties. Ratification will be completed by the end of November.

CUPE Local 411 members provide a wide variety of services that support students, in five divisions that include Transportation, Clerical, Custodial, Maintenance, and a wide variety of positions that fall into the Assistance division.

The local represents more than 850 K-12 support workers in School District 33.

To find out more about CUPE members working in K-12, visit bcschools.cupe.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Tracey O'Hara, CUPE 411 First Vice President, 1-604-819-2881; Janet Szliske, CUPE Communications Representative, 604-454-7293

Related Links

https://cupe.ca/

