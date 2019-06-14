CUPE 407 K-12 maintenance and grounds workers reach tentative agreement with Vancouver School Board

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 407, K-12 inside and outside workers at the Vancouver School Board, reached a tentative agreement last Friday after 6 bargaining sessions that began in May.

CUPE 407 President Brent Boyd noted that although the local made some gains, they are already looking ahead three years to the next round of bargaining to continue to build on those small gains.

"We have complete confidence that the government will find ways to put money back into B.C.'s education system," said Boyd. "Fully funded apprenticeships and other initiatives could help restore cuts and improve the services that we provide to improve student safety."

The provincial framework agreement (PFA) approved by the K-12 Presidents Council in September forms part of the tentative agreement. The current K-12 agreement expires on June 30, 2019. When ratified by CUPE locals and school districts, the provincial agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties. Ratification is expected to be completed by the end of June.

CUPE 407 represents 101 permanent K-12 workers plus seasonal casual workers who provide maintenance and grounds services in Vancouver, including mechanics, heavy equipment operators, labourers, skilled trades and grounds workers.

To find out more about CUPE members working in K-12, visit bcschools.cupe.ca.

