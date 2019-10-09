CUPE 389 K-12 workers reach tentative agreement with SD44

NORTH VANCOUVER, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 389 reached a tentative agreement on Thursday, October 3 following seven bargaining sessions with School District 44 in a marathon session with both parties committed to finding common ground.

"It took a lot of effort and persistence to resist concessions," said CUPE 389 President Cindy McQueen. "I'm proud of our members for standing strong and our bargaining committee's commitment that led to gains rather than concessions. Both parties are pleased to jointly recommend ratification."

The K-12 Provincial Framework Agreement was approved by the K-12 Presidents Council in September and forms part of the tentative agreement. The current K-12 agreement expired on June 30, 2019. When ratified by CUPE locals and school districts, the provincial agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties, expected to be completed by the end of October.

CUPE 389 represents 1,100 K-12 workers in North Vancouver at SD44. CUPE 389 members, who provide a wide variety of services that support students, include Education Assistants, Bus Drivers, Youth Engagement Workers, Indigenous Support Workers, Custodians, Trades, Clerical, Maintenance, IT, and Administrative Support. The composite local also represents workers at the City and District of North Vancouver, public libraries in the City and District, North Vancouver Recreation Commission, Northlands Golf Course, and the Village of Lions Bay.

To find out more about CUPE members working in K-12, visit bcschools.cupe.ca.

