CUPE 2450 K-12 workers reach tentative agreement with SD10

NAKUSP, BC, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Mutual respect at the bargaining table and a marathon session lasting until 3 am culminated in a tentative agreement for CUPE 2450 K-12 support workers on June 6. CUPE Local 2450 and School District 10 began bargaining in May.

"Bargaining was really positive," said CUPE 2450 bargaining Chair Kim Reich. "We certainly had our agenda and we were able to attain some good gains for members, without any concessions."

CUPE 2450 President Andy Cruden praised the "involved and focused" bargaining team and Chair Kim Reich for their preparation and hard work. "The whole crew gave everything they could," said Cruden.

Reich noted that funds for local tables negotiated last July as part of the provincial framework agreement (PFA), helped the bargaining process.

The K-12 PFA was approved by the K-12 Presidents Council in September and forms part of the tentative agreement. The current K-12 agreement expires on June 30, 2019. When ratified by CUPE locals and school districts, the provincial agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties, expected to be completed by the end of June.

CUPE 2450 represents 69 K-12 support workers in Burton, Edgewood, Nakusp and New Denver in SD10. Members include Education Assistants, Bus Drivers, Clerical, Custodians, Trades and Strong Start workers who provide services to assist students in the Arrow Lakes district.

To find out more about CUPE members working in K-12, visit bcschools.cupe.ca.

For further information: Andy Cruden, CUPE 2450 President: 778-206-0369; Janet Szliske, CUPE Communications Representative: 604-454-7293

