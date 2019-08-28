CUPE 1761 achieves new contract with the Town of Placentia

TOWN OF PLACENTIA, NL, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 1761, municipal workers with the Town of Placentia, have finalized a new collective agreement with their employer today.

The union successfully pushed back the zero wage increase offered by the town. The new contract includes wage increases and other improvements.

"Our members are proud to deliver quality public services," says Gerry Quilty, president of CUPE 1761. "We are an integral part of the community here, and we are pleased we were able to reach a deal and put an end to this difficult round of bargaining."

Today's agreement concludes the longest round of bargaining in the local's history. After 14 months of disappointing negotiations the workers went on strike July 16, 2019. They will return to work tomorrow.

The new contract will take effect April 1, 2018, and will expire in four years.

"We would sincerely like to thank all the union members who came out to support us. The overwhelming solidarity shown to us was greatly appreciated," says Quilty. "We'd also like to thank residents and our community for their patience and support."

CUPE 1761 represents 15 municipal workers employed as clerical staff, arena attendants, maintenance/water treatment operators, labourers and municipal enforcement officers.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Gerry Quilty, CUPE 1761 President, (709) 227-3572; Colleen Reynolds, CUPE Atlantic Communications, (902) 809-2253; Mark Cunningham, CUPE National Representative, (709) 770-8709

Related Links

https://cupe.ca/

