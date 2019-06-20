CUPE 116 members at UBC ratify collective agreement

VANCOUVER, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 116 members working at the University of British Columbia (UBC), ratified a tentative agreement (TA) they reached with the employer on June 9. The ratification vote was completed late Tuesday night with members voting in favour of accepting the TA with a strong majority.

"This was a productive round of bargaining and we were happy to present to our members an agreement that improved both their working conditions and the content of the Collective Agreement," said CUPE 116 President Dave Lance.

The agreement provides for wage increases of 2 per cent in each year of the agreement and includes retroactive pay.

As well as clarifying and improving existing language, highlights of the agreement include:

improved access to benefits and to regular employment for CUPE 116 auxiliary members;

development of an Apprenticeship Incentive Fund designed to encourage and facilitate more apprenticeships on campus for CUPE 116 members and provide financial support during their apprenticeship;

a pilot project to support sustainable transportation initiatives to help offset commuting costs for lower-earning employees at UBC;

increase in the Health Spending Account for members who are on extended health benefits;

increased premium for weekends and shiftwork, as well as Gasfitting ticket holders; and

new language for leave for the birth or adoption of a new child and domestic violence leave.

CUPE 116 represents approximately 2,500 support staff at UBC. This agreement covers approximately 2,300 of their members who work as tradespeople, technicians, service workers, food service workers and employees who work in the UBC Bookstore, ­­provide campus security, and manage parking.

The agreement comes into effect when both parties have ratified it. The term of the new agreement is April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2022.

To learn more about CUPE members working in post secondary, visit UniversitiesWork.ca.

