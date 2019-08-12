Cunaxa Ventures acquires NFE

VANCOUVER, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Cunaxa Ventures Inc. today announced that it has acquired NFE Inc. - a leading fabrication, engineering and field fabrication company. This is the latest strategic investment by Cunaxa to expand its holdings in North America and deepen its manufacturing portfolio.

NFE has been in operation since 1888 and now services a variety of industries including oil and gas, hydro electricity, mining, shipping and aerospace. NFE has multiple locations to better service its client base.

"NFE's continued sustainable growth spearheaded by Marc Langevin coupled with the strong tailwinds in BC made this is natural target for us at Cunaxa. Boughton Law again acted for us in this acquisition with Martin Sennott in the lead," said Piers Roberts, President of Cunaxa Ventures Inc.

Cunaxa, headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a single-family office with a focus on manufacturing and fintech. Cunaxa is a private equity firm with investments in North America and Europe. Piers Roberts is an ex Corporate Banker with various Canadian and European Banks. He is also a veteran of the British Army whom resigned his commission in 2009 having served in Iraq, Afghanistan, Northern Ireland and Sierra Leone. He served in various roles including the First Battalion of the Parachute Regiment, now SFSG (Special Forces Support Group).

