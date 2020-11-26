Cumberland Strategies, New Government Relations and Strategic Communications Firm, Launched Today

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Cumberland Strategies, a new government relations, public affairs and strategic communications firm was launched today in Toronto.

Cumberland Strategies offers a full suite of services to clients including strategic government relations consultancy, comprehensive public affairs campaigns, and impactful communications.

The Cumberland Strategies team have decades of experience at City Hall, Queens Park, Parliament Hill and even Westminster. They advise a variety of clients, from national and multinational corporations to charities and trade associations, navigate every level of government in Canada and lead strategic campaigns which are integral to their clients' success. The firm's consultants rely on their significant expertise working with clients across a broad spectrum of industries, including healthcare; mining; environment; financial services; infrastructure; education; technology; transportation; film production and manufacturing.

Bliss Baker, Chairman of Cumberland Strategies, said, "Strategy is at the heart of everything we do. I'm a passionate believer in the idea that the right message, delivered to the right people and told in a simple and emotive way can have a transformative impact on a company's prospects."

He added, "We've seen the importance of effective government relations more than ever during the pandemic, which has simultaneously placed a huge strain on government time and resources while increasing the private sector's need to engage productively with government. We are helping our clients navigate this new world, make their case to government successfully and strengthen their business's bottom line."

Cumberland Strategies evolved out of the Maple Leaf Strategies office in Toronto and will form the core of a new, exciting, and growing firm dedicated to delivering outstanding results for clients across the country.

