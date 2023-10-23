Culture Market Co. and RBC Kick-Off the Diwali Market Event Series in Ontario

Presented by Culture Market Co. and sponsored by RBC, the Diwali Market transforms select shopping destinations across the Greater Toronto Area in celebration of the Festival of Lights

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Culture Market Co. , an emerging events production firm dedicated to curating culturally enriched events, is gearing up to launch the first of its four-part Diwali Market Event Series, proudly sponsored by RBC. The series begins on Friday, October 27, 2023, at Shoppers World in Brampton, located at 499 Main Street South. Following this premiere, the market will make its way to three additional locations across the Greater Toronto Area:

Shoppers World at 499 Main Street South, Brampton - October 27 , 28, and 29

- , 28, and 29 Square One at 100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga - October 30 to November 5

- WaterPark Place at 10 Bay Street, Toronto - November 7 to November 8

- Toronto Premium Outlet at 13850 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills - November 10,11, and 12

Each Diwali Market will offer programming, entertainment, and products celebrating the Festival of Lights, highlighting the traditions, customs, and richness of the holiday.

Fireside Chat: How Two Women Entrepreneurs are Redefining Cultural Entrepreneurship

Shoppers are invited to enjoy an enlightening fireside chat between entrepreneurs, Tina Singh of Bold Helmets and Anita Saini, the visionary behind Culture Market Co. Slated for Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at the Shoppers World Diwali Market, this dynamic duo will shed light on the intricate dance of weaving cultural heritage with brand and business success.

Swirl & Twirl with Style: Saree Draping Workshop

For those entranced by the elegance of the saree, Natasha Thasan — whose viral and mesmerizing saree draping techniques have made her the go-to draping expert — will conduct exclusive workshops at the Shoppers World and Square One markets. Visitors can take part in her interactive demonstrations on the following dates:

Shoppers World – Saturday, October 28

12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m.

Square One – Saturday, November 4

2:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m.

'Twas the Night Before Diwali …

Adding a touch of enchantment for the younger attendees, Zenia Wadhwani , celebrated author of 'Twas the Night Before Diwali, will host live readings of her children's book. Families are invited to save the date, and stop by for one of Zenia's five sessions, which will include a fun arts and crafts component for children to enjoy.

Shoppers World – Saturday, October 28

1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Shoppers World – Sunday, October 29

1:30 p.m.

Square One – Friday, November 3

5:30 p.m.

Square One – Saturday, November 4

1:30 p.m.

The Diwali Market promises even more. Attendees can dive into live dance showcases, spirited dhol drumbeats, and other vibrant activities that capture the very essence of the holiday.

"We're not just curating a market; we're weaving a story of tradition, celebration, and community," said Anita Saini, Founder, Culture Market Co. "We are thrilled to build on the success of our previous market by expanding our offerings, giving even communities in the GTA the chance to experience Diwali in a truly unique and immersive way."

"The Diwali Market is an opportunity to bring the community together," said Sandhya Monstratt, Regional Vice President, Brampton West, RBC. "As a Hindu myself, it fills me with pride to see these markets come to life and provide unique opportunities for our community members to immerse themselves in the Festival of Lights."

More than 450,000 shoppers are expected to make their way through the markets this year. To be a part of this luminous celebration or to learn more about Culture Market Co.'s endeavors, please visit @culturemarketco on Instagram or www.culturemarket.ca.

About Culture Market Co.

Culture Market Co. is a visionary events production company dedicated to crafting immersive and culturally enriched experiences that celebrate diverse ethnic customs, traditions, and lifestyles. With a passion for fostering meaningful connections and bridging cultural gaps, we curate captivating events and expos that transport attendees on a journey through vibrant heritages, artistic expressions, and culinary delights. Our mission is to ignite a sense of unity and appreciation for the rich tapestry of human culture, while providing a platform for local artisans, performers, and businesses to shine. From traditional festivals to contemporary showcases, Culture Market Co. is committed to infusing every occasion with authenticity, inspiration, and a deep sense of community. Learn more about us by visiting www.culturemarketco.com . Follow us: @culturemarketco .

ABOUT RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

