Culture Biosciences unveils Stratyx™ 250, the first cloud-integrated, mobile bioreactor for cell culture process development

Stratyx™ 250 is an innovative new bioreactor system from Culture Biosciences that accelerates bioprocess development, reduces costs and provides real-time remote control and monitoring for teams working on applications ranging from cell line development to protein expression.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Culture Biosciences, a leader in cloud-based biomanufacturing, announced the launch of Stratyx™ 250, the first mobile, cloud-integrated bioreactor designed to provide biotech companies with unprecedented flexibility, automation, and remote process control.

Stratyx 250: A cutting-edge 250mL bench-scale bioreactor designed for seamless experimentation and scalability

With the rise of high-throughput experimental methods, biotech companies generate massive volumes of process data, yet many struggle to efficiently derive actionable insights. Subject matter experts are generally needed to design and execute complex experiments, and a shortage of such experts can slow process development timelines and limit innovations.

Stratyx™ 250 solves both problems. Backed by insights from tens of thousands of experiments conducted through Nexxys™–Culture Biosciences' robust service model–Stratyx™ 250 integrates automated cloud-based process control, with intelligent data-analysis via Culture Console, allowing companies to optimize bioprocesses in-house with greater speed, accuracy and accessibility.

With a 16% lower total cost per run compared to traditional benchtop bioreactors, Stratyx™ 250 enables 25% faster development timelines, 30% improved scale-up success, and real-time process monitoring through its fully integrated Culture Console software.

"The biotech and biopharmaceutical market segments are experiencing a major shift toward cloud-powered, modular bioprocessing, and these companies need hardware and software that can keep up," said Chris Williams, CEO of Culture Biosciences. "With a five-month ROI timeline and a plug-and-play scalable architecture, our platform offers a cost-effective, flexible alternative to traditional bioreactors—helping companies accelerate development and reduce costs without compromising on quality."

The Stratyx™ 250 system may also be used with a Cytiva 250mL consumable that features a scaled-down version of its Xcellerex™ X-Platform technology, which includes a specialized sparger and impeller. This design will allow bioprocessing teams to replicate conditions of large-scale reactors in a smaller, more efficient platform, helping improve process development workflows and enable faster optimization of bioprocesses.

What is cloud-based bioprocessing?

Cloud-based bioprocessing is the integration of physical bioreactors with remote data monitoring, automation, and AI-driven optimization, enabling biopharmaceutical teams to manage experiments with greater efficiency and precision. By leveraging Culture Console, researchers can remotely track and adjust bioreactor parameters in real-time, eliminating the need for constant on-site supervision. The system automatically collects and analyzes process data, reducing errors and improving reproducibility to optimize cell culture conditions and enhance yield.

Addressing a growing need for flexible, scalable bioprocessing

Startups often lack in-house labs, and process teams are limited by inflexible infrastructure—both face barriers to adopting new hardware. Stratyx™ 250 provides an all-in-one solution by combining:

Cart-based mobility, allowing easy relocation within labs. Does not require infrastructure integration.

Cloud-based monitoring and automation via Culture Console, enabling researchers to track and optimize experiments remotely.

Single-use bioreactor technology, eliminating cleaning and reducing downtime.

Automated consumable tracking for simplified workflows.

Stratyx™ 250's integrated Culture Console platform also allows teams to leverage artificial intelligence and machine-learning workflows, bringing data-driven precision to bioprocessing.

Early adopter program now open

Culture Biosciences is offering a limited-time Early Adopter Program to select customers which includes advantageous pricing, free consumables, and a complimentary Console license—delivering early access to Stratyx 250 and its full suite of automation and cost-saving capabilities.

"Stratyx™ 250 is already reshaping how we approach process development. The ability to remotely monitor and adjust experiments in real time is streamlining our workflows and improving reproducibility across runs. The combination of cloud integration, automation, and mobility makes it a game-changer for modern bioprocessing." said Jondavid De Jong, PhD, VP, Scientific Operations, Virica Biotech.

Where to find Stratyx 250

Stratyx™ 250 is now available for demonstrations at Culture Biosciences' South San Francisco facility. You may also see us at Booth #3417 at the Interphex conference April 1-3, and subsequently at the ASGCT Annual Meeting on May 13-17th in New Orleans (Booth 1951). For more information, schedule a demo at https://www.culturebiosciences.com/contact or contact us at [email protected] .

About Culture Biosciences

Culture is on a mission to revolutionize bioprocess development with cloud-native software that makes data accessible, contextualized, and actionable—unlocking the full potential of end-to-end bioprocessing capabilities.

SOURCE Culture Biosciences