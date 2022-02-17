CULT Food Science President Lejjy Gafour to Speak as Part of The Future of Food at SXSW 2022 in Austin, Texas

The Company is a Discussion-Level Sponsor of the Future Food Festival ATX 2022

Taking Place on March 12 & 18 with Topics Focused on Entrepreneurship, Food

Resiliency, Justice and Security for an Abundant Future Food System

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on clean, lab-grown food that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, is pleased to announce that Lejjy Gafour, President of CULT, is scheduled to speak at the Future of Food at SXSW 2022 ("Future of Food") that is taking place in Austin, Texas at the SXSW Center on March 12 and 18, 2022. CULT is a Discussion-level sponsor of the event and the Future of Food is a part of the Future Food Festival ATX (the "Festival"), which includes the Conference on Food Resiliency, Access and Equity. Mr. Gafour's presentation at the Festival may contain forward-looking information.

The Festival is led by non-profit organizations and community leaders that are committed to creating a better future in the food industry. It aims to bring a multidisciplinary group of experts, diverse community members, and intergenerational innovative thinkers to embark on a week of presentations, discussions, collaborations and food. Entrepreneurship, food resilience, food justice and security are just a few core themes that will be addressed at the Festival. Other topics of interest for the 2022 event include but are not limited to ethical labor and commerce, equitable food access, supply chains, alternative proteins, 3D food printing and biodiversity.

South by Southwest, abbreviated as SXSW, is an annual conglomeration of parallel film, interactive media, and music festivals and conferences organized jointly that take place in mid-March in Austin, Texas. It is run by the company SXSW, LLC, which organizes conferences, trade shows, festivals, and other events. SXSW began in 1987 and has continued to grow in both scope and size every year. In recent years, the conference has lasted for 10 days with the interactive track lasting for five days, music for seven days, and film for nine days. SXSW is the highest revenue-producing event outside of athletic and other events associated with The University of Texas at Austin for the Austin economy.1

Management Commentary

"It is an honour to be able to speak at the SXSW Future of Foods event. I am hopeful that the opportunity will not only allow me to meet stakeholders in this field but also to learn more about how CULT can be part of the sustainable food solution going forward," said Lejjy Gafour, President of CULT. "CULT appreciates the chance to address the topic of ending multiple food-related crises through cellular agriculture. It is not only important to share our perspectives but learning from others is also vital to the Company's future in the sustainable food industry," added Mr. Gafour.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. (CSE: CULT) is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on clean, lab-grown food that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat and cultured dairy companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at www.cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

