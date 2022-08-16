CULT Food Science Portfolio Company Reveals World's First Marbled Cultivated Pork Loin

Novel Farms Recently Revealed its Proprietary Microbial Fermentation Approach to Produce Low-Cost, Edible and Highly Customizable Scaffolds Along with Cultivated Pork Loin

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, is pleased to announce that its affiliate, Novel Farms Inc. ("Novel Farms" or the "Venture"), has recently reported a number of positive updates. In the first quarter of 2022, Novel Farms developed a chicken breast prototype as part of the Feed the Next Billion XPRIZE competition ("XPRIZE" or the "Competition"), and now just revealed the world's first marbled cultivated pork loin created using their novel scaffold system.

Novel Farms is a food-tech company that aims to create gourmet, cultured meat in an ethical and sustainable manner, to positively impact and evolve the current food system. Novel Farms solves the structuring problem of cultivated meat by developing a proprietary microbial fermentation approach to produce low-cost, edible, and highly customizable scaffolds.

Their tissue development platform gives them an important and unique advantage by not only providing them with the capability to structure meat from any animal species but also doing it in a very cost-effective way. While scaffolding biomaterials such as alginate need to undergo costly functionalization to ensure effective cell attachment, their scaffolding process completely bypasses this step, reducing production costs by 99.27% and thus accelerating the path to the commercialization of their products at price parity.

Cultivated meat production uses less land and water, emits fewer greenhouse gases, and reduces agriculture-related pollution and excess plant growth.1 The pork loin was created in order to showcase what cultivated meat can look and taste like through Novel Farms platform, all while having invaluable production benefits.

Novel Farms has also recently opened its headquarters, located at 2988 San Pablo Avenue in Berkeley, California within the former H.J. Heinz Ketchup Co. Factory, which is considered a historical Berkeley Landmark building. The space can easily accommodate up to 20 employees, with a low rent cost that enables the venture to maintain a low burn rate. Making the space a fully equipped biological lab for microbiology and tissue culturing was a priority for Novel Farms, it is just a valued bonus that the property boasts a second-floor office space and a large parking space for employees in the back of the building.

"Our goal is to accelerate the widespread adoption of cultivated meat and its benefits by producing 'hard-to-resist' whole muscle cuts," said Nieves Martinez Marshall. "Therefore, we need to be able to fulfill consumer demand by delivering cultivated meat with the same fibrous texture and mouthfeel as conventional cuts from an animal."

"We are pleased that Novel Farms is doing so well. Its dedication to creating cultivated meat products in a sustainable and cost-effective manner is important to CULT and does not go unnoticed. We are optimistic about the future of Novel Farms and are looking forward to what they will create throughout the rest of 2022. The Venture is starting to make waves in the cellular agriculture market, and we are happy to support its possible future endeavours and innovative ideas," Lejjy Gafour, Chief Executive Officer of CULT.

