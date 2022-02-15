CULT Food Science Portfolio Company Fiction Foods Introduces Proprietary Cell-based Performance Scramble

CSE: CULT OTC: CULTF FRA: LN0

Fiction Foods' Performance Scramble is a Nutrient-Rich and Cell-based Formula that is Optimized for Human Performance to be Consumed in Place of a Chicken Egg

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on clean, lab-grown food that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Fiction Foods, LLC ("Fiction Foods"), has provided significant operational updates and manufacturing guidance for the first half of 2022 related to its novel cellular agriculture product pipeline. In November 2021, CULT led the seed round of financing for Fiction Foods, which is an intelligent food design company founded by Brendan Brazier, co-founder of plant-based food pioneer Vega.

Fiction Foods aims to reinvent the way that nutrient dense protein is produced, by doing it in a more efficient manner while doing less harm to the environment. Vega was acquired in 2015 by WhiteWave Foods Company for US$550 million, representing one of the most successful cash exits in the nascent years of the plant-based industry. Mr. Brazier also co-developed Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) "Beast Burger", which launched as Beyond Meat's first burger in 2015.

To date, Fiction Foods has completed bench-scale formulation and prototyping work for their flagship food product known as "Performance Scramble". Performance Scramble is a nutrient-rich liquid that is designed to enhance mental and physical performance, which can be used to replace a chicken egg. Conventional applications include all typical uses of chicken eggs. However, the functional nutrition delivered by Performance Scramble is designed to be superior to that of a chicken egg and is expected to be produced at a fraction of the environmental cost. Some of the nutrient optimizations of Fiction Foods' Performance Scramble include:

15% more animal-quality protein than a chicken egg;

More DHA omega-3 than salmon, which can promote long- term brain health;

More zinc than oysters, which can promote optimal metabolic function;

More probiotics than yogurt, which can promote healthy intestinal flora;

More antioxidants than blueberries, to help combat free radicals produced from exercise/exertion;

MCT-oil, which can promote enhanced cognitive performance; and,

Beta glucan, to help boost the immune system.

Fiction Foods also reported that it is in the process of finalizing long-term ingredient supply and manufacturing agreements ahead of the commercial launch of Performance Scramble in the third quarter of 2022. Additionally, Fiction Foods has recently revealed its brand and new company website, which can be visited via the following link: https://www.fictionfoods.com/

Management Commentary

"CULT applauds the accelerated product development timeline out of the Fiction Foods camp," said Lejjy Gafour, President of CULT. "Their inaugural product, the aptly-named Performance Scramble, has been designed to drive human potential while providing an offset for its environmental footprint. The Performance Scramble prototype is a testament to Brendan's lifelong pursuit to improve both human health and the environment, evidenced by his thought leader status and successful exits in the food optimization space," added Mr. Gafour.

Brendan Brazier, Founder of Fiction Foods, commented, "Creating a nutrient-dense, versatile liquid that can be used in place of a chicken egg has long been an objective of mine. We are working hard so that Performance Scramble will be used to bolster mental and physical performance far beyond that of a chicken egg's nutritional capability, while leaving the chicken alone. It's not a fake egg, but a whole new culinary experience, that is made from a signal-cell organism called euglena that contains animal-like and high-quality protein, but without the animal."

About Fiction Foods

Fiction Foods leverages emerging technology to help construct a transparent, intelligently designed, smarter food system that comes at a lower environmental cost than the current, while returning significantly more nutrition. Built upon a data-driven approach to product construction, Fiction Foods has the goal of obtaining more nutrients (proteins, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, phytochemicals) while consuming less of each natural resource (land, water, fossil fuel). They call this the Nutrient to-Resource Ratio, and it is their North Star. Each ingredient used not only comes at a lower environmental cost, but is synergistically arranged within each formula. The result is a purpose-driven nutritional solution to both human and environmental health and advancement. Fiction is a solutions company, expressed through food.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. (CSE: CULT) is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on clean, lab-grown food that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat and cultured dairy companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at www.cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Lejjy Gafour"

Lejjy Gafour, President

Web: www.CULTFoodScience.com

Twitter: @CULTFoodScience

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at www.sedar.com.

