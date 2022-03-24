CULT Food Science Portfolio Company California Cultured Featured in The Atlantic

California Cultured Featured in a Technology-Themed Article in The Atlantic Regarding Lab-Manufactured Chocolate

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, California Cultured, was recently featured in an article (the "Article") published by The Atlantic Magazine (the "Atlantic"). The Article, "Silicon Valley Is Coming for Your Chocolate: One day, the cocoa in beloved treats might come from a petri dish", addressed the evolving food industry and the transformation of the production of cocoa and chocolate items in which California Cultured is playing a leading role. The Article can be viewed via the following link: https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2022/02/lab-made-chocolate-silicon-valley/622888/

In the Article, the author, Larissa Zimberoff, discussed the evolution of food production including the large food industry category of cocoa. She also confirmed having tried some of the product that California Cultured designs in its lab in Davis, California and described it favourably as being "creamy and sweet". California Cultured is focused on creating chocolate products that are identical in taste, texture, and smell to current chocolate products that originate from the world's controversial cocoa farms. CULT's portfolio company is working to encourage and create a more sustainable food industry and is optimistic that the exposure gained from the Article will help propel its initiative forward.

Overall, California Cultured is being driven to educate consumers around the world about the danger of continuing to produce cocoa in a traditional manner. Cocoa farming is leading to mass deforestation and the industry's current structure exploits cocoa farmers and encourages child slave labour. CULT and California Cultured are strongly aligned in the conviction that cellular agriculture is the way of the future for much of the world's food production that is unkind to humans, land and the environment. CULT completed a strategic investment in California Cultured earlier this year as part of its global vision to improve access to the future of foods.

Management Commentary

"Having CULT's portfolio company, California Cultured, be recognized in The Atlantic and having readers engage in its mission is incredible validation for the venture and for a future where food will be made without the need to harm animals, people or land. We are encouraged by California Cultured and its tenacity to make a difference. We believe that cell-based foods have the capacity to change the world in a variety of ways and CULT is hopeful that a piece like this in The Atlantic will go a long way toward shifting the perception of cell-based foods and increase the understanding of cellular agriculture, globally," said Lejjy Gafour, President of CULT.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat and cultured dairy companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at www.cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Lejjy Gafour"

Lejjy Gafour, President

Web: www.CULTFoodScience.com

Twitter: @CULTFoodScience

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE CULT Food Science Corp.

For further information: Tel: +1 (833) HEY-CULT (+1 (833) 439-2858), Email: [email protected]; For French inquiries about CULT Food Science: Maricom Inc., Tél: (888) 585-6274, Email: [email protected]