CULT Food Science Makes Strategic Donation to New Harvest

The Company's Donation to New Harvest, an Organization that Focuses on Advancing Scientific Research in Sustainable and Ethical Food Cultivation, Contributes to the Revolutionary Research of Cellular Agriculture

VANCOUVER, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on clean, lab-grown food that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, is pleased to announce a recent donation to New Harvest Corp. (New Harvest"). Active since 2004, New Harvest is a non-profit organization dedicated to the evolution of the global food system through cellular agriculture. This donation will support New Harvest in continuation with its vital scientific research in cellular agriculture.

CULT is a pioneer in identifying promising cell-based food production opportunities and has become a bridge for investors and cultivators to promote cellular agriculture. The Company strongly believes that cell-based food is the future. As highlighted in Comprehensive Reviews in Food Science and Food Safety, "Globally, the demand for meat and other animal-based products is expected to increase dramatically as the world's population grows… By 2050, the human population is expected to swell to 9.5 billion, and the increase in demand for animal-based protein is projected to double."1 This belief aligns with New Harvest and its research on the development of cellular agriculture products through multiple projects, publications and other ongoing initiatives.

Management Commentary

"By supporting New Harvest and its research endeavours related to cellular agriculture, we are allocating resources to help alleviate current and future constraints on the global food supply chain, for the benefit of future consumers. We believe in New Harvest and its initiatives to take cellular food production to the next level and, ultimately, provide the world with more sufficient and safer food solutions in the future," said Lejjy Gafour, President of CULT.

About New Harvest

New Harvest is a non-profit organization that supports research that aims to eliminate the use of animals in the making of animal products, therefore aiding in the generation of cell-made food around the world. With a foundation of research, the ability to connect the community to sustainable improvements in the food industry is a priority of New Harvest. By bridging gaps between stakeholders, and cultivating and funding cutting-edge research, New Harvest supports cellular agriculture and the eventual integration of an environmentally conscious and sustainable global food system.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. (CSE: CULT) is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on clean, lab-grown food that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat and cultured dairy companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at www.cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Lejjy Gafour"

Lejjy Gafour, President

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at www.sedar.com.

