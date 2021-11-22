CULT Food Science Leads Seed Investment Round in Fiction Foods

CULT Leads Inaugural Funding Round for Fiction Foods, a Food Architecture Company Founded by Brendan Brazier, Co-Founder of Vega and Co-Developer of Beyond Meat's Beast Burger

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company"), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on clean, lab-grown food that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, is pleased to announce that the Company, by way of a sole strategic investment, has led the seed round for intelligent food design company, Fiction Foods, LLC ("Fiction Foods").

Fiction Foods leverages emerging technology to help construct a transparent, intelligently designed, nutritionally-superior and smarter food system at a lower environmental cost than what is currently available.

Mr. Brazier is co-founder of Vega and Pulp Culture, bestselling author of the Thrive book series, Venture Partner at Blue Horizon Ventures, and an Executive Producer of The Game Changers film. Vega was acquired in 2015 by WhiteWave Foods Company for US$550 million, representing one of the most successful cash exits in the nascent years of the plant-based industry. He also co-developed Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) "Beast Burger", which debuted as Beyond Meat's first burger in 2015. Brendan is widely regarded as one of the world's leading authorities on plant-based performance nutrition, and now invests in and works with socially responsible food and technology companies with a mandate to improve the food ecosystem, while reducing the environmental strain of food production.

CULT Food Science is presently the sole financier of Fiction Foods and maintains certain rights on future investment opportunities. CULT Food Science and Fiction Foods intend to closely collaborate to incubate and accelerate product development growth by leveraging synergies across their networks, human and scientific capital, as well as access to intellectual property, technology and patent portfolios.

"Fiction Foods is a business that I've been passionately incubating for years, and to see us take the next step in our evolution by teaming up with CULT Food Science is tremendously rewarding. I've always loved the idea of getting more for less, and at its core, Fiction Foods is focused on one core pillar: efficiency," said Brendan Brazier, Founder of Fiction Foods.

About Fiction Foods

Built upon a data-driven approach to product construction, Fiction Foods has the goal of obtaining more nutrients (proteins, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, phytochemicals) while consuming less of each natural resource (land, water, fossil fuel). They call this the Nutrient to-Resource Ratio, and it is their North Star.

Each ingredient used not only comes at a lower environmental cost, but is synergistically arranged within each formula. The result is a purpose-driven nutritional solution to both human and environmental health and advancement. Fiction is a solutions company, expressed through food.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is an innovative investment platform advancing the future of human nourishment with an exclusive focus on clean, lab-grown food. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early stage cultivated meat and cultured dairy companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at www.cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Information:

