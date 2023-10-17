CULT Food Science Launches Noochies! Freeze Dried Cat Snacks - North America's First Vegan Cat Treat

Noochies! Freeze Dried Cat Snacks Now Available in Stores and Online

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a pioneer in the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products, is pleased to announce the introduction of Noochies! Freeze Dried Cat Snacks, the first-of-its-kind cat snack in North America.

Before today, mainstream cat treat brands did not offer meatless options. This is largely due to a long-held belief that cat diets are incompatible with meat-free or vegan foods. But a recent peer-reviewed study shows cats can indeed eat a vegan diet, when supplemented with essential nutrients cats need for survival.

Cats are considered obligate or "true" carnivores in the wild – they need nutrients found in animal tissue for survival. The Noochies! Freeze Dried Cat Snacks are not meant to replace those nutrients, but to compliment a cat's existing diet. The crunchy, freeze dried morsels are high in fiber and B vitamins, which are not generally found in meat-based diets. Noochies! are also high in protein, comparable to premium cuts of chicken or lamb.

Another major hurdle to cats eating meat-free diets is taste. Cats have finely tuned palates and tend to be attracted to animal fats. Noochies!, with the help of scientists in our yeast lab, have solved that palatability issue with our patented blend of yeasts.

Noochies! is the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein and nutrient-rich pet food made without factory farming. Our patented ingredients, Bmmune® and Bflora®, are animal-free components that offer pets a spectrum of health benefits, including improved digestion, immune system support, and overall cognitive and heart health. Noochies! Freeze Dried Cat Snacks will be available in select retail stores in California and available at https://www.noochies.co (US only). Residents outside the continental U.S. and stores interested in carrying Noochies! products can reach out to the company at [email protected].

Management Commentary

"Cats need nutrients in meat, sure – but they need a lot of other things, too," said Joshua Errett, VP of Product Development of CULT. "Our treats provide meaningful health benefits and cats actually like them."

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is the first publicly-traded company of its kind in North America, pioneering the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products. Through its global portfolio of companies and its venture studio, CULT Food Science provides investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy, and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Lejjy Gafour"

Lejjy Gafour, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at sedar.com .

SOURCE CULT Food Science Corp.

For further information: For further information about CULT Food Science Corp.: Tel: +1 (833) HEY-CULT (+1 (833) 439-2858), Email: [email protected], Web: CULTFoodScience.com, Twitter: @CULTFoodScience