CULT Food Science Invests in Vevolution Media Production and Investment Platform

Vevolution Aims To Bring Together All Parties Involved In Cellular Agriculture To Create A More Secure Global Food Supply Chain

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, is pleased to announce that it has invested (the "Investment") in Vevolution ("Vevolution"), a media production company and investment platform. The Investment is being strategically used for technology improvements, portfolio expansion and Vevolution's continued support of the cellular agriculture industry. Vevolution is dedicated to bringing start-ups, investors, and consumers together to create a more efficient, secure and sustainable world by sharing ideas, connecting people, and supporting innovative food-focused businesses.

Damian Clarkson, Co-Founder and CEO of Vevolution, and Judy Nadel, Co-Founder, began the business as an events and media start-up in 2016. Now run by Erik Amundson, it has quickly become Europe's most popular education-focused annual festival that focused on helping start-up entrepreneurs reach consumers. Today, Vevolution is focused on accelerating the growth of the cell- and plant-based economies by providing FinTech solutions that enable opportunities for investors and start-ups. Its team believes that technology is at the heart of the transition to a world of more sustainable food production. Vevolution's technologies allow for members to make impactful connections and link with customers around the world, due to hard work and high demand, which has permitted Vevolution to set itself apart.

There is a rapidly rising level of demand for meat and fish around the world, which poses to be problematic as current methods of large-scale animal agriculture are linked to public health complications, environmental degradation and animal welfare concerns.1 Creating innovative, effective, efficient and affordable solutions to traditional methods of producing various proteins are vital to feeding the growing population in a sustainable, ethical and kind manner. Cell-based food production is one method that may aid in the evolution of food as we know it, for the better. With its investment in Vevolution, CULT can continue its contribution to solving the global agriculture and food security crisis

Management Commentary

"CULT's investment in Vevolution represents the expansion of the broader cellular agriculture space as food security and the stability of the global food supply chain is currently at risk. We are excited about Vevolution and its initiatives to bring together all sectors in the cellular agriculture industry," said Lejjy Gafour, Chief Executive Officer of CULT. "Connecting start-ups, investors and consumers to each other is an integral part of ensuring the success of cellular agriculture. Vevolution and CULT both share the determination to create a better future for the world and the ability to provide food to the growing population in a secure and sustainable fashion," added Mr. Gafour.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at www.cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on www.sedar.com.

