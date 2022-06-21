CULT Food Science Files Third Patent Application to Help Address the Global Food Insecurity Crisis via Cellular Agriculture

The Company's Third Patent Application Regards the Innovative Production of Cultured Meats by Enhancing Nutritional Value and Lowering Cholesterol Content for Global Distribution and Consumption

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, is pleased to announce the filing of its third provisional patent application (the "Third Patent Application") on June 17, 2022, regarding the production of cultured meat that is enriched with dietary supplements or additives to help lower cholesterol levels in consumers. The Company is also continuing to develop its own intellectual property ("IP") in the form of patents and other intangible assets in order to produce food for human consumption directly from cells.

The topic of increasing the production of food from cells is timely given that the world's supply chain is currently under duress. The global food system has been weakened by COVID-19, climate change, an energy shock and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, to two countries of which account for 12% of the world's traded calories. António Guterres, the UN Secretary General, warned on May 18th that the coming months threaten "the spectre of a global food shortage" that could last for years. The high cost of staple foods has already raised the number of people who cannot be sure of getting enough to eat by 440 million, to 1.6 billion.1 Therefore, CULT management has deemed it critical to develop its own IP and deploy capital to help accelerate the commercialization of cellular agriculture.

Cultured meat can have cholesterol just like traditional meat, which can similarly increase the risk of contracting certain types of chronic disease.2 Accordingly, CULT's Third Patent Application explores the creation of a cultured meat product that tastes and feels like traditional meat but with lower cholesterol content than traditional meat. If more than one cell line can be grown in separate bioreactors, and the grown cells can be harvested and combined to provide an enriched cultured meat product with a reduced level of cholesterol, then that cultured meat product can be healthier for consumers compared to traditional meat.

Cellular agriculture as an emerging field that has shown significant promise as an alternative source of protein to traditional means, while being more ethically and environmentally produced. The production of enriched, cultured meat products, particularly from cell lines on an industrial scale, has been shown that it can consume much less resources, such as approximately 89% less water and 99% less land, resulting in up to 96% lower greenhouse gas emissions when compared to traditionally raised meat. Specifically, nutritionally enhanced meat products have been produced via engineered bovine cells to reduce lipid oxidation levels when cooked.3 The ability to not only produce cultured meat but increase its nutritional value could be invaluable to CULT and the broader cellular agriculture industry. This innovation has the potential to give producers the ability to address the global food insecurity crisis, to provide meat products that are more sustainable to consumers and to deliver a product that is more nutritious and economically viable.

Management Commentary

"Filing the Third Patent Application is yet another step in the right direction for CULT as it pursues the development of its own valuable IP. Not only does cellular agriculture have the potential to enhance certain nutrition levels in consumers but it also has the ability to provide food to people all over the world who are experiencing shortages of key foods," said Lejjy Gafour, Chief Executive Officer of CULT. "Helping to ease the global food insecurity crisis is a major priority for us at CULT and we believe that investing in a diverse array of cellular agriculture opportunities, both directly and indirectly, while continuing to file innovative patent applications, will help achieve that goal and stabilize the world's food supply as its population continues to grow," added Mr. Gafour.

CULT Food Science Corp. is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at www.cultfoodscience.com

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at www.sedar.com.

ENDNOTES:

"The coming food catastrophe", The Economist, May 19, 2022 (updated May 20, 2022 ), accessed on June 20, 2022 , https://www.economist.com/leaders/2022/05/19/the-coming-food-catastrophe "What Is Cultured Meat? Is It Good For You? Experts Weigh In", by Karen Asp , The Beet, September 27, 2021 , https://thebeet.com/what-is-cultured-meat-is-it-good-for-you-experts-weigh-in/ "Taking Cultured Meat to the Next Level", by Anna Macdonald and Karen Steward PhD, Technology Networks, November 16, 2021 , https://www.technologynetworks.com/cell-science/articles/taking-cultured-meat-to-the-next-level-342865

