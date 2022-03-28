CULT Food Science Files Provisional Patent Application Regarding the Addition of Omega 3 Properties into Cultured Meat

The Company's Second Patent Application Also Surrounds the Process of Producing Consumable Meat from Cellular Agriculture, Which Continues its Drive to Develop Intellectual Property is a Core Pillar of its Competitive Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, is pleased to announce the filing of its second provisional patent application (the "Second Patent Application") on March 22, 2022 regarding the addition of Omega 3 properties into cultured meat. The Company is continuing to develop its own intellectual property ("IP") in the form of patents and other intangible assets in order to produce food for human consumption directly from cells.

The Second Patent Application describes an enriched cultured meat product that includes the addition of Omega-3 content, to enhance the nutritional value of the product while reducing inefficient processes that occur in traditional seafood and fish aquaculture. Essential fatty acids, in particular Omega 3 fatty acids, cannot be readily synthesized in the body and must be obtained from food. Omega 3 fatty acids are an integral part of cell membranes throughout the body and provide the starting point for making hormones that regulate blood clotting, contraction and relaxation of artery walls, and inflammation. Omega 3 fatty acids also bind to receptors in cells that regulate genetic function and have been shown to help prevent heart disease and stroke, may help control lupus, eczema, and rheumatoid arthritis, and may play protective roles in cancer and other conditions.1 These acids are naturally present in fish and, therefore, incorporating Omega 3 into cultured fish products is important for nutrition.

The production of cultivated cellular aquaculture on an industrial scale is predicted to use approximately 89% less water, 99% less land and will lower greenhouse gas emissions by up to 96% when compared to traditional wild-caught fish and fish farming. Fish stocks are suffering from overfishing and scientists suspect that deep-sea trawling could release as much carbon into the atmosphere as the entire aviation sector. These two concerns combined with global population growth could lead to a significant decrease in both wild and farmed seafood availability.2 Accordingly, it is becoming increasingly important to develop innovative solutions for traditional fish production and fish farming, which CULT is seeking to achieve through its IP and the Second Patent Application.

Management Commentary

"The development of CULT's own IP in the form of yet another patent application is both exciting and necessary as we continue to differentiate our Company. Adding Omega 3 fatty acids to cellular cultured meat products is important for the future of cell-based meat and fish," said Lejjy Gafour, President of CULT. "CULT is becoming more valuable as we pursue the goal of advancing and optimizing the global food supply chain. Enhancing the nutritional value of cell-based food is just one of the many ways that we intend on contributing to the improvement of the current system," added Mr. Gafour.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at www.cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Lejjy Gafour"

Lejjy Gafour, President

Web: www.CULTFoodScience.com

Twitter: @CULTFoodScience

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at www.sedar.com.

Endnotes

1. "Omega-3 Fatty Acids: An Essential Contribution", The Nutrition Source, 2022, https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/what-should-you-eat/fats-and-cholesterol/types-of-fat/omega-3-fats/ 2. "Can eating cell-cultured fish ease our overburdened oceans?", Lillian Stone, The Takeout, July 21 2021, https://thetakeout.com/what-is-cell-cultured-fish-wildtype-1847321979

SOURCE CULT Food Science Corp.

For further information: For further information about CULT Food Science Corp.: Tel: +1 (833) HEY-CULT (+1 (833) 439-2858), Email: [email protected]; For French inquiries about CULT Food Science: Maricom Inc., Tél: (888) 585-6274, Email: [email protected]