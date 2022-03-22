CULT Food Science Files Provisional Patent Application Regarding Nutritionally Enhanced Cultured Meat

The Company's Development of its Own Intellectual Property, in this Case Surrounding the Methods of Producing Protein-Enhanced Cultured Meat, is a Core Pillar of its Competitive Strategy to Create Value for Stakeholders as well as to Potentially Make it Available to its Portfolio Companies

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, is pleased to announce the filing of a provisional patent application (the "Application") on March 11, 2022 regarding methods for the production of cultured meat and the inclusion of additives in the production of cultured meat. The Company is working to develop its own intellectual property ("IP") in the form of patents and other intangible assets that will aid in the production of meat directly from cells.

The Application details an enriched cultured meat product that is proposed to comprise cultured meat grown from a cell line and a protein from a plant source. CULT's presented outcomes are focused on incorporating certain plant-based additives including but not limited to teff, in order to enrich the amino acid profile of cultured meat. Teff is an ancient grain approximately the size of a poppy seed that is native to the area known as the Horn of Africa. It is gluten free, typically contains 13% protein in its uncooked form, is rich in manganese and has more fiber content than in most other cereals.1

Using animals to convert plants into meat in order to provide protein for human consumption is incredibly inefficient. Rather, producing meat without the wasteful slaughter of animals is significantly more efficient. For example, studies indicate that cultivated meat would use land 60 to 300 percent more efficiently than current poultry production and 2,000 to 4,000 percent more efficiently than current beef production. Cellular agriculture would also greatly reduce the risk of fecal contamination and the need for animal confinement, as well as the need for antibiotics in meat production.2 The commercialization of cultured meat is also expected to significantly reduce greenhouse gases, waste and contamination from agricultural runoff. Accordingly, CULT is focusing its methods on producing cultured meat in an efficient and sustainable way, to provide an alternative to the negative environmental impact of traditional meat production.

Management Commentary

"CULT's development of its own IP in the form of patents and other intangible assets is both exciting and necessary as we strive to differentiate the Company over time. We are expanding beyond the simple allocation of capital across the cellular agriculture industry and I am energized by the promising future of CULT," said Lejjy Gafour, President of CULT. "We are working hard to make CULT more valuable as we pursue the goal of advancing and optimizing of global food supply chain as we know it, for the benefit of animals, people and the earth," added Mr. Gafour.

Correction

On March 16th, the Company issued a news release regarding its investment in cell-based milk company, Opalia Co. ("Opalia"). The correct amount of CULT's investment in Opalia is US$250,000, not US$125,000 as disclosed. Company management apologizes for this inaccuracy.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at www.cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements.

