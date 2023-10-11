CULT Food Science Expands Retail Presence for Noochies! Freeze Dried Dog Snacks

Noochies! is now available in more than 10 independent pet stores in California

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a pioneer in the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products, is pleased to announce its inaugural product, Noochies! Freeze Dried Dog Snacks, is now available in more than 10 independent pet retail stores across California.

Building on the launch of its online sales platform, the Company has strategically partnered with independent pet retailers to provide pet owners in California with convenient access to Freeze Dried Dog Snacks. These premium pet treats are the first of their kind and offer a nutritious and ethical alternative to conventional options made with factory farming.

Noochies! is the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein and nutrient-rich pet food made without factory farming. Our patented ingredients, Bmmune™ and Bflora™, are animal-free components that offer pets a spectrum of health benefits, including improved digestion, immune system support, and overall cognitive and heart health. Learn more and order online at https://www.noochies.co (US only). Residents outside the continental U.S. and stores interested in carrying Noochies! products can reach out to the company at [email protected].

A recently published study showed that dogs and cats consume 20% of U.S. livestock animals and that transitioning them to nutritionally-sound vegan diets would spare 1.9B livestock animals from slaughter each year. Further, if implemented globally, nutritionally sound vegan diets would free up land larger than Mexico and Germany combined.1

The Company is actively engaged in advanced discussions with top independent pet retailers in Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Colorado to expand the availability of its products outside California and looks forward to providing further updates on the availability of its products in the near future.

Management Commentary

"We are thrilled to see Noochies gaining traction in independent pet retail stores across California. This milestone reflects the positive reception from both pet owners and retailers who recognize the quality and sustainability of our products" said Lejjy Gafour, CEO of CULT.

"We're only just getting started on our retail presence, and there's no better place for us than California." said Joshua Errett, VP of Product Development of CULT. "As we continue to grow, we'll continue to add more retailers on the West Coast."

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is the first publicly-traded company of its kind in North America, pioneering the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products. Through its global portfolio of companies and its venture studio, CULT Food Science provides investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy, and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

