CULT Food Science Commends FDA for Approval of First Cultivated Meat Product in the United States

Landmark decision enables the sale and human consumption of cultivated meat for the first time in United States history.

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a food technology company pioneering the commercialization of cellular agriculture products and consumer brands, applauds the United States Food and Drug Administration for their long-awaited and historic decision to approve cultivated meat products for sale in the United States.

The decision by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) means that products made from real animal cells grown in bioreactors instead of requiring the slaughter of live animals will soon be in the hands of consumers.

CULT Food Science is actively incubating its own cellular agriculture-derived branded products, and has made 19 investments in leading edge cellular agriculture companies across the globe that are working on products across cultivated meat, cultured dairy, seafood, chocolate, coffee, honey and other protein types.

The first ever FDA approval signals a momentum shift in the United States for cultivated meat and cell-based foods, and CULT eagerly awaits more approvals of this nature.

Management Commentary

"With the first ever approval of a cellular agriculture product by the FDA in the United States landing today, it represents a critical step towards realizing the potential of cell-based technologies to change how we eat for the better. This one approval will lead to many more in the near future as companies now seek to bring their products to market with increased momentum. This is one of many critical 'firsts' we will be seeing over the next few years." said Lejjy Gafour, CEO of CULT.

