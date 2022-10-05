CULT Food Science CEO to Speak at TEDxBoston and Toronto Global Forum

The Company's CEO, Lejjy Gafour, is Scheduled to Address a Large Number of Attendees at two Conferences Regarding Food and Sustainability in October and November

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, announces that its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Lejjy Gafour, is scheduled to speak at both the Toronto Global Forum (the "TGF") and the TEDxBoston Planetary Stewardship Event (the "TEDxBoston Event"). The TGF is set to take place in Toronto from October 17-19, 2022, while the TEDxBoston Event is planned for November 13-14, 2022 in Boston.

Toronto Global Forum

The TGF is an event held in collaboration with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and is meant to inspire food innovation and technology. This is the 16th Annual TGF with fireside chats, panel sessions and roundtable discussions focused on a variety of topics including but not limited to:

Green Finance, Digital Economy, and Banking;

Transport, Infrastructure, and Energy; and

Health, Technology, and Agriculture.

The TGF features speakers who will address how technology is transforming the food industry and how it can aid in inspiring agricultural innovations to ultimately help fight climate change. Questions regarding how people evaluate consumer acceptance of technology-based food innovations will also be asked and discussed. Mr. Gafour has been invited to speak on October 19, 2022 based on his expertise in cellular agriculture.

The TGF is to be moderated by Dana McCauley, Chief Experience Officer of Canadian Food Innovations Network ("CFIN"), and feature speakers that include David Gauthier, Vice President, Commercialization, Natural Products Canada, Bill Greuel, CEO, Protein Industries Canada ("PIC"), and Mohammed Ashour, Co-Founder and CEO, Aspire Food Group. More information regarding the TGF can be found on its website: https://forum-americas.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/TGF2022-Preliminary-program.pdf.

TEDxBoston Planetary Stewardship Event

Mr. Gafour has also been asked to speak at the TEDxBoston Event in order to address the topics of food insecurity, climate change, and cellular agriculture. The TEDxBoston Event was developed by Ideas in Action and organized as an independent TED event as a hub in Boston for powerful ideas and best practices to accelerate global climate and sustainability solutions.1 The TEDxBoston Event is designed to spotlight actionable ideas in a positive, productive way to transform current systems that are not working and create a more sustainable relationship between technology, education, and research, and the environment.

Speakers at the TEDxBoston Event last year included Barry Greene, CEO at Sage Therapeutics, David Kong, Director of Community Biotechnology Initiative at MIT, Mark Bittman, Journalist and Author, and Sylvia Ruth Gutmann, a Holocaust Survivor, Author, and Speaker.1 Details regarding the specific time when Lejjy will be speaking is to be revealed closer to the TEDxBoston Event. More information about the TEDxBoston Event can be found on its website: https://tedxboston.com/events/august-15-planetary-stewardship/.

Management Commentary

"The land is dying, and so is our food. And yet, for most of us in North America we have no sense of what our now annual climate-related disasters will ultimately mean in the long run. We face a new era of food insecurity that we have not seen in modern times. The complexity of these problems means we must be proactive if we are to have a chance of mitigating their effects. We must break the beliefs that have been shaped over modern decades of how agriculture 'should' be done and embrace new approaches such as cellular agriculture that break the boundaries across multiple disciplines and ideas," said Lejjy Gafour, CEO of CULT.

"Both of these events have an important purpose – to address climate and food concerns, connect key players, and find sustainable solutions for our world. I am excited to be part of each event and to share my expertise on food security and sustainability. To be able to listen to other experts and collaborate with people and organizations that have the same goal in mind is a huge opportunity. I am honoured to represent CULT at both of these events," added Mr. Gafour.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at www.cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on www.sedar.com.

