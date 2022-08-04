CULT Food Science CEO to Speak at Phosphorus Forum in Raleigh, North Carolina

The Company's CEO to Speak on the First Day of the Phosphorus Forum During the Week of November 1, 2022, which is Held Every Year by the Sustainable Phosphorus Alliance

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Lejjy Gafour, has been invited to speak at the Annual Phosphorus Forum (the "Forum") on November 1, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Forum, which takes place on November 1-2 as well as the Sustainable Phosphorus Summit (the "Summit"), which takes place on November 3-4, are both a part of Phosphorus Week 2022 ("Phosphorus Week"). Mr. Gafour's presentation at the Forum may contain forward-looking information.

Lejjy is scheduled to speak on November 1st, 2022, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time and his presentation will be entitled "Not Slaughtering Sacred Cows: The Promise of Cellular Foods". People attending the Forum typically represent a broad set of affiliations including companies, governments, research institutes and non-profits with stakes in fields such as phosphate mining, crop and animal agriculture, wastewater treatment for nutrients, nutrient management, recycling and more.1 More information about Phosphorus Week, the Forum and the Summit can be found at: https://phosphorusalliance.org/phosphorus-forum/.

The Science and Technologies for Phosphorus Sustainability Center (the "STEPS Center") and the Alliance are hosting the Forum, where leaders in a variety of areas interact, and collaborate in relation to phosphorus sustainability. The Alliance is associated with Arizona State University and it promotes and supports a food system that manages phosphorus in a more sustainable manner in order to protect rivers, lakes and oceans, while providing the world with nutritious food.2 The STEPS Center is a research community of diverse and leading scientists that addresses the complex challenges in phosphorus sustainability by incorporating disciplinary influences across the physical, life, social, and economic sciences.3 More information about the Alliance and the STEPS Center can be found at https://phosphorusalliance.org and https://steps-center.org, respectively.

Management Commentary

"I am looking forward to speaking at the Forum and think it is a great opportunity to engage with other leaders, in a variety of industries, with a common goal of resource sustainability not just regarding food," said Lejjy Gafour, CEO of CULT. "It is important to us that we work with and support other industries that want to create a sustainable future and innovative solutions. To hear leaders present their views regarding their areas of expertise, and explain their ideas to help improve our strained global food system, our environment, and our need for sustainability will be very interesting not only for myself and CULT, but also for the large group of attendees," added Mr. Gafour.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy and other cultured food companies around the world.

