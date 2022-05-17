CULT Food Science CEO to Serve on Canada's Food Supply Council

The Company's Leader, Lejjy Gafour, was Invited to be a Member of the Council, which is a Leadership Initiative of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce that will be Launching in June 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Lejjy Gafour, has been invited by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce (the "CCC") to join the Food Supply Council (the "Council"). Launching in June of 2022, the Council is an invitation-only group that was created to bring together businesses and non-government organizations and will consist of a maximum of 25 food industry leaders from across Canada.

The CCC intends for the Council to build on the undertakings of Canada's FoodLink ("FoodLink") and address the connections between agriculture, production, inputs, value-added services and transport that keep Canadians and the rest of the world fed. The CCC expects the Council to develop innovative ideas to meet consumer demand and address the global supply challenges, all while focusing on how Canada can be a part of the solution to the current food crisis. The Council's members have been asked to commit 20 hours of their time over the course of the year and attend one meeting per month, on average, either in-person or virtually. There are currently 11 other confirmed members of the Council.

FoodLink is an initiative, also created by the CCC, that focuses on the challenges faced by the Canadian agriculture industry including but not limited to sustainability, innovation, workforce upskilling, increasing exports, and digitization. The goals of FoodLink are to strengthen the Canadian agriculture systems, renew leadership and support Canadian growers, ranchers, supplies, manufacturers and innovative agriculture thinkers.1 The Council will endeavour to build upon the work that FoodLink has done thus far. More information about FoodLink can be found at: https://chamber.ca/campaign/canadas-foodlink/.

The CCC was originally founded in 1925 by a group of business leaders in Winnipeg, Manitoba originally known as the Canadian Board of Trade, but business groups of the like had unofficially been aligning since 1750.2 The group believed that there was a need for a unified voice to embody the Canadian business community. In 1929, the CCC was incorporated under the Companies Act by letters of patent issued by the Secretary of State of Canada. Since 2014 the CCC has been governed by the Canada Not-for-profit Corporations Act.2 More information on the CCC can be found on its website: https://chamber.ca.

Management Commentary

"I am beyond honoured to have been invited to join the Council. I believe that the CCC's initiative is exactly what Canada needs to start creating change in the food industry around the world. The team at CULT is passionate about innovative solutions to address food shortages, environmental concerns, and food insecurity. I am grateful that I can collaborate with a variety of people and companies across Canada and together we can forge a legitimate path of change," said Lejjy Gafour, Chief Executive Officer of CULT.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at www.cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Lejjy Gafour"

Lejjy Gafour, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at www.sedar.com.

ENDNOTES

" Canada's FoodLink", Canadian Chamber of Commerce, 2022, https://chamber.ca/campaign/canadas-foodlink/ "About: History", Canadian Chamber of Commerce, 2022, https://chamber.ca/about/history/

SOURCE CULT Food Science Corp.

For further information: For further information about CULT Food Science Corp.: Tel: +1 (833) HEY-CULT (+1 (833) 439-2858), Email: [email protected], Web: www.CULTFoodScience.com, Twitter: @CULTFoodScience; For French inquiries about CULT Food Science: Maricom Inc., Tél: (888) 585-6274, Email: [email protected]