CULT FOOD SCIENCE APPOINTS LEJJY GAFOUR AS PRESIDENT

Mr. Gafour's Experience as a Founder of a Y Combinator-Backed Cell Ag Company is Expected to Accelerate CULT's IP Development, Scientific Incubation and Patent Aggregation Initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on clean, lab-grown food that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, has bolstered its executive team through the addition of an experienced cellular agriculture entrepreneur. The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Lejjy Gafour as President, effective January 24, 2022. Lejjy joins the Company with 15 years of experience, in both public and private enterprises, accumulated from executing strategy, technology, and product development across mature and emerging industries.

Mr. Gafour is a co-founder and former CEO of Future Fields, which is a Y Combinator-backed biotechnology company and one of the first operating cellular agriculture companies in Canada. He is also a founding member of Cellular Agriculture Canada ("CAC") and currently serves on its board. CAC is the first nationwide interdisciplinary not-for-profit working to advance the cellular agriculture industry in Canada.1 CULT's alignment with the Canadian cellular agriculture landscape is expected to help Lejjy lead the Company in collaborating with other organizations in the cellular agriculture field, while continuing to build the Company's global patent, IP and cell-ag technology portfolios.

Management Commentary

"It is an honour to join the CULT team and assist in their pursuit of democratizing access to the future of food. The Company has laid a very impressive cell-ag foundation and I look forward to aggressively leveraging my expertise to augment CULT's IP platform and investment portfolio, all while enriching the Canadian cell-ag community and beyond. Increased adoption, surging capital flows and commercial breakthroughs have crystalized cellular agriculture as the way of the future and that new technologies for cultivating food in a sustainable manner will help solve the systemic issues of food production and distribution around the world." said Lejjy Gafour, President of CULT.

"CULT is thrilled to welcome Mr. Gafour as its new President. The Company and its scientific advisors feel that his expertise in cellular agriculture will be an invaluable asset to our group as well as to the sustainable food production industry. We have little doubt that Mr. Gafour's cell-ag expertise and successful entrepreneurial track record will make a positive impact that will facilitate the achievement of CULT's both immediate and long-term goals," added Francis Rowe, CFO of CULT.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. (CSE: CULT) is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on clean, lab-grown food that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat and cultured dairy companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at www.cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Lejjy Gafour"

Lejjy Gafour, President

Forward-Looking Information:

