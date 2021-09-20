CULT Food Science Appoints Cell Biologist Ian Smith, Ph.D. to Advisory Board

As a Founding Advisor to the Company, Dr. Smith is an Accomplished Scientist Who Will Identify Innovative Companies Addressing Growth Opportunities in the Lab-Grown Food Ecosystem

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. (the "Company" or "CULT"), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on clean, lab-grown food that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ian Smith, Ph.D. to be one of the founding members of the Company's strategic advisory board ("Advisory Board"). Dr. Smith is an accomplished scientist with a 20-year career spanning diverse areas of cell biology. CULT expects to add other notable members of the scientific, business and other relevant communities to its Advisory Board in the near term.

Dr. Smith is currently a Research Professor at the University of California, Irvine and for the past several years has earned significant experience acting as an independent due diligence consultant for investors in the emerging alternative protein industry. He has provided technical/scientific consultancy services to several biotechnology companies in the cell agriculture and neuroscience fields; and serves as Director for the Cell Imaging Core for Autism Research Center at UCI. Ian received his B.Sc. Hons. In Pharmacology from the University of Leeds in 1999 and his Ph.D. in Cell Biology from the University of Leeds/Pfizer Global Research in 2003.

At this stage in his career, he possesses significant technical expertise and comprehensive knowledge across diverse areas of cell biology including 3D cell culture and scaffolding technologies, novel imaging modalities, stem cell and primary isolated cultures. His continuing education includes a focus on the areas of biomaterials for bioprinting and industrial biotechnology processes. He has received several awards, is a patent holder, and has co-authored over 40 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters.

Management Commentary

"The development of novel technologies to feed people in a sustainable and more environmentally friendly manner is a truly exciting and emerging area of science. I'm excited to be joining the advisory board of CULT. As a board, we'll work together to identify new and early-stage companies employing innovative approaches to address bottlenecks and growth areas in the lab-grown food ecosystem," said Dr. Smith.

"We are delighted and honoured to have someone of Dr. Smith's calibre join our Company's Advisory Board as a foundational member. He has vast, hands-on experience using many cutting-edge technologies in cell biology and has been at the forefront of the clean, lab-grown food movement. He is connected to many of the most interesting and innovative ventures in the industry and we greatly look forward to learning from his expertise and actioning his insights for the benefit of our shareholders and stakeholders alike," said Dorian Banks, CEO of CULT.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on clean, lab-grown food that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat and cultured dairy companies around the world.

