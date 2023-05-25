CULT Food Science Announces "Sprinkles" Pet Performance Supplement Details

Noochies! Sprinkles rely on high-quality ingredients and specialized fermentation instead of animal slaughter

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a pioneer in the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products, is pleased to announce details on its Noochies! line of pet performance supplements, called Sprinkles.

Noochies! Sprinkles are premium supplements made with super-functional ingredients missing from even the healthiest pet food brands. Each and every ingredient is hand-selected to serve a nutritional function for pets. This includes avoiding any fillers, coloring agents or artificial preservatives.

The brand is focusing on cultured ingredients to promote immune and digestive functions, as well as showing benefits to longevity in the lives of dogs and cats.

And Noochies! is the only brand to feature Bmmune™, our high protein blend of nutritional yeast to benefit digestion, immunity and more, and Bflora™, our exclusive, research-proven, probiotic blend designed specifically for cats and dogs.

The brand is launching with three product lines: Wellness, Joint Boost and Immunity supplements.

Wellness Sprinkles: Pets get an overall health boost with ingredients like Atlantic seaweed – which has essential vitamins, trace minerals, antioxidants, omega fatty acids and prebiotic fiber – matched with the brand's very own cultured probiotic blend, Bflora™.

Joint Boost Sprinkles: Pet joint health is said to be improved by glucosamine, an ingredient farmed from ocean wildlife. In order to benefit our dogs' and cats' joints as well as keep ocean animals in the ocean, Noochies! has fermented plant-based ingredients into glucosamine. It offers the same benefit, just without any harm to sealife.

Immune Sprinkles: As much as 70% of a companion animal's immune function begins in the gut, so the Noochies' Immune Sprinkles - one for dogs and one for cats – includes a gastrointestinal health trifecta. It contains a cultured, synbiotic blend of probiotics, prebiotics and postbiotics for both cats and dogs.

Noochies! pre-order campaign is currently live through Noochies! website for both consumers and retail distributors at the following link: https://www.noochies.co/ .

About The Pet Food Topper Market

The global cat and dog food topper market was estimated at US$8.1B in 2022 and is projected to reach US$18.7B by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.7%. The expected rise is due to pet parents' growing health concerns and customized functional pet food toppers are in high demand as they address significant health issues such as immunity, joint difficulties, and digestion.

Management Commentary

"The supplement industry has been a key driver of environmental destruction, with brands prioritizing marketing claims over any notion of sustainable or responsible ingredient sourcing practices,." said Lejjy Gafour, CEO of CULT. These supplements demonstrate that pet nutrition does not need to be unsustainable.

"Supplements are a very efficient way to give dogs and cats immediate wellness improvements. But once again consumers are being asked to weigh their pets' health against the health of our earth and oceans, said Joshua Errett, VP of Product Development at CULT. "I'm very happy Noochies! is removing that agonizing choice from the shelves."

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is the first publicly-traded company of its kind in North America, pioneering the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products. Through its global portfolio of companies and its venture studio, CULT Food Science provides investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy, and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

