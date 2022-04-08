CULT Food Science Announces OTCQB Venture Market Listing

The Company's Listing on the OTCQB Venture Market Increases Accessibility for U.S. Investors and Complements its Previous Receipt of DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTCQB: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been successfully up-listed from the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") by the OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets"). The Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "CULTF" as of the opening of the market on April 8, 2022. The listing to the OTCQB complements the Company's previous receipt of DTC Eligibility announced on February 18, 2022. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CULT" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "LN0".

The OTCQB is a premier and established marketplace for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies, including ESG focused companies, to trade in the United States. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. The OTCQB offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established public market. Investors in the United States can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CULTF/overview.

Management Commentary

"We are pleased to have CULT's common shares up-listed to the OTCQB. With our stock now being listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange, more investors around the world have the opportunity to participate in the future of food and support our development of cellular agriculture. Trading on the OTCQB will provide current investors and other interested parties with a transparent and more easily accessible platform through which to access real-time quotes and market information. It provides a great opportunity to attract a broader base of US investors," said Lejjy Gafour, President of CULT.

"CULT has a clear mission: to build a complete cellular agriculture ecosystem. What this means to us is that we only invest in companies when we see an undeniable first mover advantage and defendable science. We incubate early-stage companies through the CULT PRIZE when we see the opportunity to accelerate a vision that we believe nobody else is capitalizing on. And we are committed to owning a vast amount of intellectual property and patents that we believe will have enormous value as cell-based foods come closer to achieving global commercialization. Our focus is on being central to the cellular agriculture industry and to have meaningful ownership in everything that we view will be foundational to the future of food," added Mr. Gafour.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy and other cultured food companies around the world.

Forward-Looking Information:

