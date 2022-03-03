CULT Food Science Announces Inclusion in the VegTechTM NYSE-Listed Exchange Traded Fund

Founded in 2021, VegTech™ (NYSE: EATV) is the Only Pure-Play ETF Focused on Food-Based Innovation and Technology

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, is pleased to announce that it has been included in the VegTech™ Plant-Based Innovation and Climate Exchange-Traded Fund ("ETF") listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "EATV" ("VegTech™ ETF" or "EATV"). Inclusion in the actively managed VegTech™ ETF is a significant milestone for CULT as it broadens the Company's investor base in the United States. CULT is a rare Canadian constituent of the VegTech™ ETF that currently consists of approximately 40 holdings, which are primarily firms based in the United States such as Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) and Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH).

EATV is the only pure-play ETF focused on investing in companies with food-based innovations and technologies to make animal-free primary products utilizing plants or plant-derived products. To qualify for inclusion in the VegTech™ ETF, companies must be working towards a more efficient, climate-friendly and sustainable food and materials supply system. Specifically, the four main categories in which EATV invests are as follows:

Cultivated meat and precision fermentation;

Plant-based food and beverages;

Agriculture technology and science; and,

Plant-based material.

The VegTech™ ETF primarily invests in small cap companies, which comprise more than 50% of its current holdings. EATV's mission is to provide a low-cost and tax-efficient option for investing in innovators of sustainable, plant-based solutions. More information about the VegTech™ ETF can be found by visiting the following website: https://eatv.vegtechinvest.com/

Management Commentary

"VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation and Climate ETF is defining and leading a new investment sector, VegTech™: companies that are innovating with plants and plant-derived ingredients to create animal-free products for sustainable consumption. Cultivated meat relies on plant-based derivatives like sugar to fuel and grow animal cells outside of animals for animal-free meat. By creating meat without animals, and thereby mitigating methane emissions, cultivated meat is an important part of the solution to climate change for our planet, aligning 100% with our fund values," said Dr. Sasha Goodman, Fund Manager of VegTech™. "We couldn't be happier to have CULT in our VegTech™ EATV ETF," added Dr. Goodman.

Lejjy Gafour, President of CULT added, "Having CULT Food Science included in the EATV ETF is enormous validation of our mission to help usher in cell-based foods as the future of food globally. We have been long outspoken about the positive environmental and ethical impacts that cultivated meat, cultured dairy and cell-based foods can have on our world and being included in the ETC is proof that the cultural awareness around this topic is growing. The recent movement around social investing and deploying capital to drive environmental change is what we believe is an enormous tailwind for CULT as a public company. Being added to EATV is both an honour and a validation of our thesis."

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. (CSE: CULT) is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at www.cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at www.sedar.com.

For further information about CULT Food Science Corp.: Tel: +1 (833) HEY-CULT (+1 (833) 439-2858), Email: [email protected], Web: www.CULTFoodScience.com, Twitter: @CULTFoodScience