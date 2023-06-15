CULT Food Science Announces Artificial Intelligence Partnership for Taste Optimization in Cultivated Foods

New partnership with Alcheme Bio leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to accelerate cellular agriculture products to market

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a pioneer in the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products, is pleased to announce a partnership with Alcheme Bio to utilize their flavor optimization platform to accelerate development of cellular agriculture products for the Company and its portfolio companies.

Alcheme Bio's proprietary approach utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to revolutionize how cultured product companies optimize for flavor and nutrition. Experience targets are determined early in development which significantly reduces R&D time and costs while machine learning is utilized to design the best taste experiences and determine how those tastes should be implemented in development. The outcome is products that consumers love to eat which is vital in ensuring adoption of cultivated meats, dairies and other cell-cultivated foods.

Founded by Vanessa Small, PhD, MBA, who has two decades of scientific experience within organizations such as Pfizer and Abbott, Alcheme Bio is on the leading edge of taste innovation for cellular agriculture. Vanessa was most recently the Head of Biologics at CUE Health and previously developed products for Alere Inc and CalAsia that generated billions of dollars of revenue. She is a Scientific Advisor and Venture Partner for Digital DX Ventures, a venture capital firm focussed on digital healthcare.

Including the Alcheme Bio platform is part of the Company's larger strategy to build out product development infrastructure to accelerate cellular agriculture startups towards market readiness.

Management Commentary

"When it comes to food, taste and cost are king. Regardless of how sustainable a product may be, something that tastes amazing is key for cultivated foods to be adopted.The production process is multistage, and continuous improvement is a pivotal part of high quality manufacturing and that's why we're a big supporter of what Alcheme Bio is doing" said Lejjy Gafour, CEO of CULT.

"Flavoring is an after-thought for most cultivated companies right now because of the limitations of today's flavoring approaches. Alcheme Bio is pioneering a unique approach to flavoring that reduces R&D costs instead of increasing them. We're excited to be building out our platform in partnership with CULT." said Vanessa Small, CEO at Alcheme Bio.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is the first publicly-traded company of its kind in North America, pioneering the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products. Through its global portfolio of companies and its venture studio, CULT Food Science provides investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy, and other cultured food companies around the world.

