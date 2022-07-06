CULT Food Science Affiliate Produces its First Cell-Based Collagen

After Two Years of Research and Development, Jellatech has Successfully Developed Full-Length, Triple-Helical and Functional Collagen Made From its own Proprietary Cell Lines

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, is pleased to announce that its affiliate, Jellatech Inc. ("Jellatech"), has achieved a major milestone in creating and producing its first cell-based collagen product. Jellatech is a biotech start-up company that is dedicated to producing animal-free collagen in a sustainable manner.

After two years of research and development, Jellatech has successfully developed full-length, triple-helical and functional collagen made from its own proprietary cell lines. CULT's affiliate has worked to produce collagen that is bio-identical to native collagen but does not require the use of animals in its production. The production of cell-based collagen is a significant advancement for Jellatech, as sustainability and ethical production are a strategic priority for the venture. CULT's investment in Jellatech in early 2022 is proving to be fruitful as the start-up continues to evolve in the direction of its corporate vision.

Traditional collagen is produced by boiling and processing cow hides and bones and is widely used in a range of industries.1 Given collagen's universal demand and variety of uses, sustainable alternatives to its sourcing and production are much needed.1 The cellular agriculture industry, as a whole, is aiming to replace major aspects of the animal farming industry, including the production of cultivated meat and by-products like collagen. The importance of collaborations between CULT and Jellatech are key success factors in the cellular agriculture industry in order to permanently improve the global food system.

Management Commentary

"It is becoming more and more evident that we need to change many of our existing practices and the way that we sustain our planet. This achievement just shows that we have a way and now we have laid the stepping stones for a sustainable future of protein production," said Stephanie Michelsen, CEO of Jellatech.

"We are proud of Jellatech for producing its first cell-based collagen. It truly is a step in the right direction for the venture, as well as for the cellular agriculture industry. A milestone like this is key to achieving the global goal of creating a future with a more sustainable food industry. The CULT team is excited to see what Jellatech continues to create and is keen to continue helping Jellatech in any way," said Lejjy Gafour, Chief Executive Officer of CULT. "Being able to watch companies like Jellatech that are as dedicated to cellular agriculture, sustainability and food security as we are is very rewarding, as it means that we are on the right path and the global food security crisis may one day be a thing of the past," added Mr. Gafour.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at www.cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on www.sedar.com .

