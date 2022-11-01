CULT Food Science Adds Experienced Founder and Operator, Joshua Errett, to Expand Operations to the Silicon Valley

Joshua Errett, Previously the Founder of Because Animals, Joins the Company as VP Product Development to Support its New Product Design and Regional Expansion into the United States

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, announces that it has recently appointed Joshua Errett as its VP of Product Development.

Mr. Errett is a proven operator and founder with experience in commercialising cell-based consumer products. He co-founded Because Animals, Inc. ("Because Animals") in 2016 as the world's first cultured meat pet food company. Joshua worked as its Chief Operating Officer as well as leading the entity's finance, sales and marketing efforts. Because Animals was both a bioscience company, with two labs and approximately 20 scientists working to scale cultured meat for commercial pet food, as well as a fully operational pet food company, with products in Petco, Chewy and other independent stores around the United States.

Highlights from Joshua's career include but are not limited to:

Being credited as an inventor on all patents for Because Animals' future cellular agriculture products;

Helping raise US$7M in funding for the Company; and

in funding for the Company; and Being awarded the Grand Prize for pet food innovation at the 2020 Petcare Innovation awards, sponsored by Purina.

Mr. Errett operates from the Bay Area of San Francisco, California. This is expected to allow CULT to accelerate new product development and expand its operations to the Silicon Valley Region.

Management Commentary

"I am excited to add Joshua as a member of the CULT team. He will be pivotal in the expansion of CULT's operations, new product development and other company efforts. His extensive experience in both cellular agriculture and as an experienced operator are expected to be vital in exploring new ways CULT can build value and be on the leading edge of cellular agriculture," said Lejjy Gafour, CEO of CULT.

"The CULT platform is one of the most ambitious and comprehensive in the field of cellular agriculture. It has endless potential to impact the world's food supply and so I'm thrilled to be a part of it," added Mr. Errett.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at www.cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Lejjy Gafour"

Lejjy Gafour, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at www.sedar.com .

SOURCE CULT Food Science Corp.

For further information: CULT Food Science Corp.: Tel: +1 (833) HEY-CULT (+1 (833) 439-2858), Email: [email protected], Web: www.CULTFoodScience.com, Twitter: @CULTFoodScience; For French inquiries about CULT Food Science: Maricom Inc., Tél: (888) 585-6274, Email: [email protected]