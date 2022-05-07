Cult Canadian Coffee Shop Kicks Off Summer Season With its Decadent Fruity Drinks Menu

Toronto's coolest coffee spot has Kicked sunny days season with the Re-launch of its original summer drinks menu while celebrating 2nd years as Restaurant Guru's Best Find.

TORONTO, May 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Congo Coffee & Toronto Beignets, located at 298 Gerrard St. E and online at congo-coffee.com, is a drinks-and-donut shop with a die-hard following of devotees. If you don't already know about it, you should, and here's why.

Owned and operated by Nia Bangala, the quirky venue is favoured among foodies and influencers for its decadent Toronto beignets (French for donuts), with a now patented recipe for the indulgent bite-sized treats. Meanwhile, the shop boasts an extensive drinks menu with coffee sourced directly from the Congo, a heritage that Nia holds dear to her heart.

Warmer days on the horizon signal the launch of the shop's sought-after summer drinks menu, with juicy fruit coolers inspired by tropical destinations worldwide. The first is a mouthwatering combination of watermelon and mint named L'Africaine, reminiscent of hot humid days in Africa.

One Night in Rio is another fruity delight, combining Kiwi, Ginger, and Lime in a concoction straight from Copacabana Beach. Finally, The Plage de Zanzibar is an exotic blend of cucumber, mint, and lime with a zingy, zesty finish. Of course, you'll also find the beloved Marrakech, a sweet hibiscus Moroccan mint tea that stays on the menu year-round. All the drinks are designed to pair perfectly with hot fresh, made-to-order Toronto beignets, which can be dusted in a topping of your choice.

These signature drinks are part of the reason why visitors and locals alike flock to this unassuming little eatery. As cool donut shops go, this one has a lot to offer, having been named Restaurant Guru's Best Find for the past two years.

The one-of-a-kind experience is also backed by dozens of five-star reviews online, with many visitors commenting on the fresh quality of the delicious beignets. One reviewer described them as "crunchy, hot and just the right amount of sweet," while another said they were "beautifully cooked and flavoured."

However, an alluring menu is only half of the reason this unique venue has become one of the best coffee shops in Toronto. A huge part of Congo Coffee's success is down to the friendliness of its founder and owner, with just as many reviews waxing lyrical about her warm welcome. Nia turns your typical coffee run into a truly memorable moment, serving customers new and old with warmth and authenticity.

So there you have it, delectable donuts, creative drinks, and even service with a song – if you're up for it, ofcourse! If there's only one new spot you try this summer, be sure and make it Congo Coffee and Toronto Beignets. You won't be disappointed!

