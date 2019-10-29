Culcherd is a dairy-alternative company making products from plants!

Creating delicious dairy-alternatives made with the highest-quality, organic ingredients in the most environmentally sustainable way possible are the company's core values. These factors are non-negotiables in the production of all Culcherd products which are now Certified Organic and Certified Vegan. Culcherd is proud to be launching their new packaging made with environmentally friendly, plastic-free, recyclable, and compostable materials.

Chef created by co-owner Liz Gallagher, Culcherd products are known for their unique cultured taste. This local Toronto company strives for all of their products to have a short and clean ingredient deck in order to consistently provide uncompromised quality products. Culcherd products can be found at Pusateri's, The Big Carrot, Fresh City Farms and more.

"Our new products are really unique," noted Liz Gallagher, co-owner, Culcherd. "We now have a Turmeric Black Pepper Butter, Cinnamon Swirl Butter, and an Everything Bagel Cheese."

Culcherd has recently added "It's Not Butter" to their product line, which melts just like dairy butter and can be used as a 1:1 replacement. It is cultured, organic, palm-free, soy-free and is sold in stick form, not in a plastic tub. The 4 butter flavour offerings include Original, Garlic, Turmeric Black Pepper, and Cinnamon Swirl.

With over 1 billion probiotics in each serving, the "It's Not Cheese" product line supports a healthy immune and digestive system by helping to maintain a balanced gut microbiome. All of Culcherd's artisanal cheeses are "aged" and have a natural rind – which sets them apart in the market. The 6 cheese flavour offerings include Original, Herb & Garlic, Sharp & Smoky, Sriracha Jalapeno, Sundried Tomato & Olive, and their newest cheese, Everything Bagel.

Canadians looking to swap out dairy products for healthy, plant-based alternatives can count on Culcherd for great tasting options. Culcherd products are for everyone, but their target consumers are those avoiding dairy due to allergies or intolerances, general health reasons, and parents seeking healthy options for their families, as well as, those following a plant-based/vegan lifestyle.

Having raised funds through Arlene Dickinson's venture capital firm District Ventures, Culcherd plans to scale up production in the coming months. Culcherd was recently featured in Edible Toronto Magazine and won 2nd place at SIAL Canada's Food Scale-Up Pitch Competition.

Culcherd products are made in Toronto and available locally and online. Cold distribution will be in place with Jonluca in the coming months.

About Culcherd:

Culcherd is a plant-based dairy alternative company known for its dairy-free, artisanal cheeses and butters. Almost indistinguishable from dairy products in terms of taste and texture, Culcherd products are Certified Organic and Certified Vegan, one hundred percent plant-based, and made using the highest-quality, whole ingredients available from sustainable and ethical sources. The company launched in Toronto, Canada in 2015, out of a passion for healthy plant-based food, and a rich love for nature and the environment.

