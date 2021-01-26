CuePath Launches Contactless Medication Adherence Service for North American Home Care Agencies, Partners with The Care Company in First Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - CuePath Innovation Ltd ("CuePath", or "the Company") announced today that the Company has signed a Service Agreement ("the Agreement") with The Care Company, an Ontario-based at-home care provider for seniors and chronic health patients. The Agreement makes CuePath's Medication Adherence as a Service (MAAS) a standard service offering provided to The Care Company's growing client population. Through the Agreement, both CuePath and The Care Company are delivering a Home Care industry first: medication adherence monitoring with real-time client data to quickly identify clients with extra needs, and ultimately provide the freedom to age-at-home for longer.

"Over the past year the demand for innovative virtual care solutions has accelerated. We have evaluated multiple technologies that help with medication adherence, and CuePath is the only one we've found that does not require a senior to change their medication dispensing system or pharmacy providers," stated Kris Aiken, CEO & Co-Founder of The Care Company. "This is a solution that is simple to implement and cost effective. The Care Company is proud to be the first Home Care provider in the city of Toronto to offer this to our clients."

"We are so pleased to announce not just our CueCare Plus™ product and service launch in North America, but also the immediate help we can provide to so many people left to deal with their complex medication regimen alone during the Covid-19 pandemic," said Ken Piaggio, CEO of CuePath Innovation. "Our mission is to help improve the quality of life of seniors at home through better medication adherence, and we are excited by the response we have received from Home Care agencies across North America. We are here to help."

About CuePath

CuePath is a Vancouver-based company providing real-time Medication Adherence as a Service (MAAS) to North American Home Care Agencies and their clients. CueCare Plus™ is a contactless solution for remote patient medication monitoring and adherence that requires no behavior change for patients currently using standard pharmacy blister packs. CueCare Plus™ detects and helps resolve prescription medication adherence problems before they start, reducing the need for health care workers to provide in-person medication adherence services, along with a staggering number of unnecessary hospital intakes amongst this patient population.

CuePath's proprietary printed electronic sticker is easy for pharmacists to apply to the back of conventional prescription drug blister packaging. Along with a low-cost plug-and-play internet gateway, the CuePack™ reminds patients who take their medication late, at the wrong time, or who forget altogether, first electronically by our CueCall™ system, and then by an in-person call. Home Care Agencies receive instant, time-series medication adherence reports on each patient and can prioritize home care calls accordingly.

www.cuepath.com

About The Care Company

Everything we do is done with the sole purpose of creating a better life for people with medical or support needs who want to live at home. We offer concierge service where we coordinate all your needs at no extra charge. Your care comes with free nursing oversight available to you 24/7 from our care managers. Our Reliability pledge means you can count on knowing that "no visit goes unfilled." Our Care Squad is made up of Companions, Personal support workers, Nurses and Physiotherapists who are available around the clock to keep you or your loved one living where they want to be. When you hire The Care Company, you are choosing a better life for those at home.

www.carecompany.com

CuePath Innovation

Ken Piaggio

CEO

Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures and financial results are forward-looking statements. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There is no guarantee that the Company's technology can or will improve processes in the target industry; even if the Company's technology can be used as described in this document, there is no guarantee that such use will result in orders for the Company's technology.

For further information: Mr. Ken Piaggio, CuePath CEO, 1-888-877-2848 x3, E-mail: [email protected]

