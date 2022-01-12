CubicFarms Wins Real Leaders 2022 Top Impact Companies Award

VANCOUVER, B.C., Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), a leading local chain agricultural technology company, today announced that Real Leaders® has named CubicFarms as one of the newly selected winners of its 2022 Top Impact Companies from around the world.

"Business leaders across the globe are rapidly discovering that to be competitive – and to grow and thrive – they must forgo shortsighted thinking in favor of a farsighted vision that takes into account their company's social and environmental impact," said Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. "We are excited to welcome new and old companies alike to the impact movement, and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community."

The 2022 list features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries, including Traditional Medicinals, Hannon Armstrong, and Ocean Brands, as well as Allbirds, Danone, and Warby Parker.

"We're pleased to be recognized as a purpose-driven company by Real Leaders among many other values-aligned companies," said Dave Dinesen, Chief Executive Officer, CubicFarms. "Our long-term focus on delivering automated indoor agriculture technologies to help farmers keep growing more sustainably has been a huge part of achieving this award. By using our local chain ag-tech to grow indoors in any climate, year-round, farmers can continue growing profitably while minimizing and making better use of our natural resources like water and land."

A virtual ceremony will be held on February 24, 2022, to honour the winners and will feature a keynote from Peter Diamandis, founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation and executive founder of Singularity University.

About Real Leaders

Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It's on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a division of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms™ system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops onsite, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy.

