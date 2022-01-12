CubicFarms Welcomes G. David Cole to the Company's Board of Directors

As Vice Chairman of the Enterprise Strategic Client Group at Royal Bank of Canada, Cole has extensive expertise in strategic business growth, capital markets, financial products and client-centric sales and marketing. Known for his strong client focus, high energy level, creativity, demonstrated adaptability, and leadership skills, Cole is a highly respected senior executive, a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, and a member of multiple boards.

"From the moment I first saw the CubicFarms technologies, I knew I wanted to help this Canadian Ag-Tech company to achieve global market dominance," said Cole. "They are leading a crucially important emerging industry that addresses both food supply chain and climate change issues. I wholeheartedly believe in their purpose to help farmers and communities to grow more with less, locally and sustainably. I connected immediately with the energy, focus, and drive of the CubicFarms leadership team and the vast opportunity in front of us."

An active and experienced board member who gives back to the community, Cole has also been a Board Member of the University of Western Ontario's International Advisory Council since 2017, offering international perspectives to the university's President and Chancellor, and a Board Member of Outward Bound Canada since 2017, a registered charity committed to helping Canadian youth through experiential adventures in the outdoors.

"We're thrilled to welcome David Cole to the CubicFarms Board of Directors and as a member of our Audit Committee," said Dave Dinesen, Chief Executive Officer, CubicFarms. "As in all parts of our business, I pursue opportunities to work with the best and the brightest. David's professionalism and track record of success, coupled with the understanding and view that comes from being Vice Chair at one of the world's largest banks, will be invaluable to CubicFarms as we enter this next stage of growth and expansion. David is an exceptional leader, and we will benefit tremendously from his insights by tapping into his lifetime of experience."

Cole will replace outgoing director Chris Papouras who has served on the Company's board for nearly two years. "We would like to sincerely thank Chris Papouras for his years of service and contributions to the company, especially helping CubicFarms navigate through the uncertain times caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic," said Dinesen.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 275,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, subject to regulatory approval. The Options have an exercise price of $1.10 per share, vest as to one-third (1/3) on each of 12, 24, and 36 months from the date of grant, and expire five years after having fully vested.

