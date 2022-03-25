CubicFarms Appoints Edoardo De Martin as President

Leading Globalization of Full Stack Technology Company

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), a leading local chain agricultural technology company, has appointed Edoardo De Martin as President of CubicFarms, in addition to his role as Chief Technology Officer of the Company.

A proven leader with over 20 years in the tech industry, in the last 12 months in his role as Chief Technology Officer at CubicFarms, De Martin has transformed the Company's technology and leveled up the skills, strategy, and offerings with the development of the Company's enterprise level platform. Since joining CubicFarms, De Martin has strengthened the Company's roadmap, built a new software division, and assembled a world-class product and technology team to deliver the next generation of indoor growing technologies.

"We're building toward democratizing and localizing the growing of fresh food. At its foundation, the root of our strategy is to bring to market cutting-edge indoor growing tech. It's inspiring working with top talent who are driven by our mission to help feed a changing world by developing technology solutions that provide hope and help solve our urgent, global food security issues. I'm excited to continue nurturing a passionate, innovative company culture and to work on a deeper level with this exceptional leadership team."

Previously, De Martin held positions including General Manager of Dynamics Mixed Reality Applications on HoloLens and General Manager of the Microsoft Vancouver Development Centre, where he grew the team from 300 to 1,700 people. At Electronic Arts, he delivered Need for Speed Underground, the franchise-leading, number-one selling game worldwide, and earned back-to-back 'Best Company' honours for operational excellence at Next Level Games (acquired by Nintendo).

As Chief Technology Officer, De Martin laid the technological foundation for the Company's data strategy, enabling the use of Artificial Intelligence and modeling to improve customer insights and accelerate research and development. With his direction, CubicFarms selected Microsoft technology to build the next generation of indoor farming technologies for fresh food and fresh livestock feed. CubicFarms is one of the first controlled environment agriculture ("CEA") companies working with Microsoft's cloud services to deliver technology that enables farmers to grow indoors at commercial scale, sustainably.

"It's an honour to serve as President of CubicFarms and to lead the development of local chain ag-tech that is making a difference to farmers and communities. As President, my focus will be on operationalizing and integrating more cross-functional systems and processes across the Company," said Edoardo De Martin, President and Chief Technology Officer, CubicFarms.

"We're thrilled that Edoardo will take the helm as President while continuing his excellent work as the Company's CTO," said Dave Dinesen, Chief Executive Officer, CubicFarms. "Edoardo's expertise in commercializing and scaling teams and technologies for global expansion will be instrumental in our growth phase as a full stack technology company. CEA offers a unique ability to capture and utilize data. Our CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Automated Vertical Pastures™ technologies—and our platform—are remarkable. Ultimately, our automated systems are simple to use and allow all communities the opportunity to grow fresh food and feed, locally and sustainably."

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a division of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms™ system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops onsite, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy.

For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com.

