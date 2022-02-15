CubicFarms Announces HydroGreen Certified Dealer in Nebraska

CCS is a leading designer and builder of turn-key livestock and agriculture facilities with more than 35 years of experience providing quality construction and custom-built equipment to livestock producers.

"Giving farmers consistent fresh feed for their herds in any weather is a weight off their shoulders, and we can appreciate how simple and efficient it is to grow indoors with the automated HydroGreen technology," said Brian Turner, Chief Executive Officer, CCS. "We're seeing impressive results for animal nutrition and herd health. Dairies that want to optimize their transition cows and producers selling beef will see significant benefits from using HydroGreen."

"At CCS, we pride ourselves in offering top-notch service from start to finish for our customers," Turner continued. "Becoming a HydroGreen Certified Dealer is another way we're offering the best options to the farmers who need reliable on farm feed."

"We're thrilled to welcome CCS to our growing HydroGreen Certified Dealer Network," said Dan Schmidt, President, HydroGreen. "CCS is a well-known and trusted by ranchers and will help local farmers in Nebraska and the surrounding areas with support for fresh livestock feed with sales of our HydroGreen technology."

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a division of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms™ system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops onsite, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy.

For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com.

