CubicFarm Systems Corp.'s HydroGreen Vertical Pastures™ Technology Selected by Dairy Farmers for Nexus Innovation Award

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV: CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company"), a local chain agricultural technology company, has been awarded a Nexus Innovation Award for HydroGreen's Vertical Pastures™ Grow System, an automated, on farm fresh livestock feed technology created by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, HydroGreen www.hydrogreenglobal.com.

Dairy industry publication Progressive Dairy hosted the most exciting new dairy technologies, as selected by dairy farmers, at this year's PDPW Business Conference in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, from March 17–18, 2021. In his article New dairy innovation award highlights farmer-preferred technologies, Progressive Dairy editor Walter Cooley described the brand-new Nexus Innovation stage as "a live-format presentation that was a cross between a TED Talk and a Shark Tank pitch."

Five new dairy innovations were presented with Nexus Innovation Awards during the conference from more than a dozen applicants. HydroGreen's unique automated technology for growing on farm fresh livestock feed was selected by dairy farmers because with this technology, dairies can gain more control over feed production and conserve water and land without the need for chemicals or fertilizers.

"We're honored to be selected by dairy farmers to receive this Nexus Innovation Award," said Dan Schmidt, President, HydroGreen. "Our technology was created by farmers who were facing significant drought on their ranches and needed a solution to feed their livestock fresh feed year-round. Dairy farmers seeking reliable, consistent on farm feed are excited about HydroGreen's innovative technology."

The nutritious HydroGreen fresh livestock feed is low in starch, high in energy, high in protein, high in sugar, and relatively low in potassium. The unique germination and HydroGreen growing process creates high levels of natural hydrolytic enzymes that, when combined with the other ingredients in the total mixed ration, increase the digestibility of the entire diet.

"Farmers around the world want nutritious livestock feed for their animals and they need innovative solutions to address drought, water shortages, and land scarcity issues," said Dave Dinesen, CEO, CubicFarm Systems Corp. "HydroGreen's Vertical Pastures™ provide a predictable local chain ag-tech solution that empowers farmers."

HydroGreen automated fresh livestock feed production system was awarded the Nexus Innovation Award with other technologies including an augmented reality headset for herd check, an automated high-moisture corn feeder for milking robot boxes, an infrared manure drying and sanitizing system, and a cloud-based machine-learning digital dairy assistant.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a local chain, agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a division of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms™ system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops onsite, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy.

About HydroGreen

CubicFarms' HydroGreen technology grows nutritious livestock feed using a unique process to sprout grains, such as barley and wheat, in a controlled environment with minimal use of land, labour and water. The HydroGreen Grow System is fully automated and performs all growing functions including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding—all with the push of a button—to deliver nutritious livestock feed without the typical investment in fertilizer, chemicals, fuel, field equipment and transportation. The HydroGreen system not only provides superior nutritious feed to benefit the animal, but also enables significant environmental benefits to the farm.

For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com and www.hydrogreenglobal.com.

