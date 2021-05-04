CubicFarm Systems Corp. Recognized in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The winners of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Idea Awards were announced today, and CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV: CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company"), a local chain agricultural technology company, received an honorable mention in the Best World Changing Idea – North America category.

Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards honors the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.

Fast Company recognized the Company's two main technologies, the CubicFarm System for growing fresh produce and the HydroGreen Grow System for growing fresh livestock feed consistently and profitably in any climate, 365 days a year. CubicFarms' modular indoor growing technologies empower farmers and protect people, the planet, and the economy. Localizing commercial scale food and livestock feed production shortens the distance between production and consumption, enabling local food and feed independence.

"We're delighted to be recognized in Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards," says Dave Dinesen, CEO of CubicFarms. "We need to continue investing in technologies that use automation to maximize efficiencies while using our existing natural resources more responsibly, sustainably, and affordably. Using our indoor commercial scale growing technologies helps localize delicious fresh produce and nutritious fresh livestock feed, which benefits animals, people, and our environment."

Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions—with Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a local chain, agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a division of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms™ system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops onsite, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy.

For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com.

